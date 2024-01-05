17 Famous Actors Who Are Somehow Taller Than 6'4", And I'd Honestly Let Them Choke Me (Just A Little)

I have a love-hate relationship with men, but it's typically a love-love relationship when any of them are 6'4" or taller. So here are a bunch of famous actors who are at least 6'4", you know, for scientific purposes. Enjoy!
1.Ben Affleck is surprisingly 6'4". Here he is standing next to Jennifer Lopez (5'5") while she's wearing high heels, and she still doesn't even come up to his nose.
2.Jacob Elordi is 6'5" AND Australian, so, like, maybe god really does exist. He even looks tall while sitting down.
Here he is towering over Cailee Spaeny (5'1"), his Priscilla costar. Sometimes it hurts to see others live out your dreams.
3.I recently learned that Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch is 6'4". He starred in How to Get Away with Murder for several seasons, and he can get away with murdering my throat any time he'd like.
4.Bill Skarsgård brings a certain sexiness to his killer clown character Pennywise from It. And that sexiness may or may not be because he's 6'4".
5.His older brother, Alexander Skarsgård, is also 6'4". Here's the two of them together. I hear Paris is lovely this time of year.
And this is Alexander as Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan, just because. You're welcome.
6.Winston Duke is 6'5" and even went to Yale, so he's kinda perfect. This is him standing next to Letitia Wright (5'5"), his Black Panther costar.
*fans self*
7.Josh Duhamel was secretly the reason why I watched the TV show Las Vegas when I was younger (and hoped my parents wouldn't catch on). After all, he's 6'4".
Lord, please give me the strength to carry on after seeing him next to Vanessa Marcil (5'4"), who's a full foot shorter.
8.Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is 6'5" (!!!!!!), and it really shows when he stands next to a heel-wearing Emily Blunt, who's 5'7".
And just for comparison, here he is standing next to Zac Efron (5'8") in the Baywatch movie.
9.Lee Pace (6'5") is also 6'5". He (6'5") holds the key to my (5'11") heart, and he (6'5") can do no wrong in my (5'11") eyes. Lee (6'5"), if you're (6'5") reading this, please call me (5'11").
Like, here he (6'5") is standing next to all of his (6'5") Bodies Bodies Bodies costars, in which none of them even reach his (6'5") shoulders.
10.Old Hollywood hunk Rock Hudson was also 6'5", and I think about his massive body lounging in a bathtub in the movie Pillow Talk at least 47 times a day.
And the scene where he's literally TOO BIG TO FIT IN DORIS DAY'S CAR?????? Please send help.
11.Jason Momoa is a 6'4" giant, and I'm getting heart palpitations just thinking about it.
If you didn't know, this is what he looked like on Baywatch in 1999. It was his first acting credit ever, he was 20 years old, and I definitely would have demanded CPR if he was my lifeguard.
12.Bo Burnham said he's 6'6" "on a good day," and I just think that's really neat. Here he is standing next to Nick Kroll (5'9"), which I think is even more neat.
13.Joe Manganiello is an impressive 6'5", and apparently, he really likes dogs, so if you're interested in a newly single daddy, then BACK OFF because he's mine.
Joe doing a striptease in Magic Mike XXL to the song "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys.............I need a minute.
14.David Corenswet is 6'4", so it's fitting that he's going to play Superman in the next DC movie. It's also fitting that he should be my future husband.
Here he is next to his Look Both Ways costars, in which Lili Reinhart (5'6") and Danny Ramirez (5'9") don't even reach his chin.
15.Charlie Hall is 6'5" and pretty much broke my rewind button every time he appeared in The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Here he is with his iconic mom, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who's 5'3".
16.Isaiah Mustafa is 6'4", which makes him much taller than all of his It Chapter Two costars, including Bill Hader, who I definitely thought was much taller than 6'1".
And here's Isaiah towering over Kevin Hart (5'2") in an old commercial.
17.And finally, Derek Theler starred in Baby Daddy for five seasons on ABC Family, but his 6'5" self can star as my baby daddy in real life forever.
Here's Derek walking out of the shower, for research purposes.
Men, if your name was on this list, then please call me. Bye!!!