17 Famous Actors Who Are Somehow Taller Than 6'4", And I'd Honestly Let Them Choke Me (Just A Little)

Lee Pace, The Rock, AND Winston Duke are all 6'5"...I'm having heart palpitations.

Spencer Althouse
by Spencer Althouse

BuzzFeed Staff

I have a love-hate relationship with men, but it's typically a love-love relationship when any of them are 6'4" or taller. So here are a bunch of famous actors who are at least 6'4", you know, for scientific purposes. Enjoy!

1. Ben Affleck is surprisingly 6'4". Here he is standing next to Jennifer Lopez (5'5") while she's wearing high heels, and she still doesn't even come up to his nose.

Ben in a black suit and Jen wearing a light-blue dress on the red carpet
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What you know him from: Air, Gone Girl, The Town, Argo, and Good Will Hunting

2. Jacob Elordi is 6'5" AND Australian, so, like, maybe god really does exist. He even looks tall while sitting down.

Jacob sitting on a stool
NBC / Nathan Congleton / Getty Images

What you know him fromEuphoria, Saltburn, the Kissing Booth series, and Priscilla

Here he is towering over Cailee Spaeny (5'1"), his Priscilla costar. Sometimes it hurts to see others live out your dreams.

Jacob and Cailee dressed in white and black on the red carpet
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC

3. I recently learned that Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch is 6'4". He starred in How to Get Away with Murder for several seasons, and he can get away with murdering my throat any time he'd like.

Alfred in a red jacket on the red carpet
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

What you know him fromHow to Get Away with Murder, the Harry Potter series, Troy: Fall of a City, and The Picture of Dorian Gray


4. Bill Skarsgård brings a certain sexiness to his killer clown character Pennywise from It. And that sexiness may or may not be because he's 6'4".

Bill Skarsgård in a black peacoat on the red carpet
George Pimentel / Getty Images

What you know him from: Barbarian, the It series, and John Wick: Chapter 4

5. His older brother, Alexander Skarsgård, is also 6'4". Here's the two of them together. I hear Paris is lovely this time of year.

Alexander and Bill posing together at an event
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine

What you know him fromBig Little LiesTrue BloodSuccessionInfinity Pool, and The Northman

And this is Alexander as Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan, just because. You're welcome.

Alexander shirtless in the jungle, standing next to Samuel L. Jackson&#x27;s character
Warner Bros. Pictures

6. Winston Duke is 6'5" and even went to Yale, so he's kinda perfect. This is him standing next to Letitia Wright (5'5"), his Black Panther costar.

Winston in a gray outfit and Leticia in a pink dress on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

What you know him fromUs, the Black Panther series, and Nine Days

*fans self*

M&#x27;Baku, sitting on his throne in &quot;Black Panther,&quot; while covered in animal fur
Disney / Marvel

7. Josh Duhamel was secretly the reason why I watched the TV show Las Vegas when I was younger (and hoped my parents wouldn't catch on). After all, he's 6'4".

Josh Duhamel in a tiny, tight bathing suit at the pool
NBC

What you know him fromLove, Simon, Las Vegas, New Year's Eve, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, and Life as We Know It

Lord, please give me the strength to carry on after seeing him next to Vanessa Marcil (5'4"), who's a full foot shorter.

Josh and Vanessa standing next to each other at the bar
NBC

8. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is 6'5" (!!!!!!), and it really shows when he stands next to a heel-wearing Emily Blunt, who's 5'7".

Dwayne in a peach suit while standing next to Emily Blunt on the red carpet at the Oscars
ABC via Getty Images

What you know him fromBlack Adam, Moana, the Fast and the Furious series, and the Jumanji series

And just for comparison, here he is standing next to Zac Efron (5'8") in the Baywatch movie.

The Rock and Zac Efron standing next to each other at the beach
Paramount Pictures

9. Lee Pace (6'5") is also 6'5". He (6'5") holds the key to my (5'11") heart, and he (6'5") can do no wrong in my (5'11") eyes. Lee (6'5"), if you're (6'5") reading this, please call me (5'11").

Lee in a red and blue short-sleeve outfit on the red carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for VOX Media

What you know him from: Pushing Daisies, the Hobbit series, and Bodies Bodies Bodies

Like, here he (6'5") is standing next to all of his (6'5") Bodies Bodies Bodies costars, in which none of them even reach his (6'5") shoulders.

Lee Pace standing next to Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders, and Myha&#x27;la Herrold on the red carpet
Rich Fury / Getty Images for SXSW

10. Old Hollywood hunk Rock Hudson was also 6'5", and I think about his massive body lounging in a bathtub in the movie Pillow Talk at least 47 times a day.

Rock in the bathtub, with his leg in the air, while on the phone
Universal Pictures

What you know him fromGiant, A Farewell to Arms, Pillow Talk, and Seconds

And the scene where he's literally TOO BIG TO FIT IN DORIS DAY'S CAR?????? Please send help.

Rock Hudson trying to cram into a car with Doris Day, but he&#x27;s so big that he has to hang his leg out the window
Universal Pictures

11. Jason Momoa is a 6'4" giant, and I'm getting heart palpitations just thinking about it.

Jason Momoa being interviewed on &quot;The Late Late Show&quot;
CBS

What you know him from: Aquaman, Game of Thrones, Dune, and Fast X

If you didn't know, this is what he looked like on Baywatch in 1999. It was his first acting credit ever, he was 20 years old, and I definitely would have demanded CPR if he was my lifeguard.

Jason shirtless at the beach in &quot;Baywatch&quot; when he was
NBC

12. Bo Burnham said he's 6'6" "on a good day," and I just think that's really neat. Here he is standing next to Nick Kroll (5'9"), which I think is even more neat.

Bo Burnham and Nick Kroll posing together outside
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Netflix

What you know him from: Promising Young Woman, Bo Burnham: Inside, and Rough Night

13. Joe Manganiello is an impressive 6'5", and apparently, he really likes dogs, so if you're interested in a newly single daddy, then BACK OFF because he's mine.

Joe in a burgundy suit on the red carpet while holding a small dog in one arm
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

What you know him from: True Blood, the Magic Mike series, and What to Expect When You're Expecting

Joe doing a striptease in Magic Mike XXL to the song "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys.............I need a minute.

Joe dancing shirtless in a gas station in &quot;Magic Mike XXL&quot;
Warner Bros. Pictures

14. David Corenswet is 6'4", so it's fitting that he's going to play Superman in the next DC movie. It's also fitting that he should be my future husband.

David undressing in a glamorous 1950s bedroom in front of Patti LuPone in the show &quot;Hollywood&quot;
Netflix

What you know him fromHollywood, Pearl, and The Politician

Here he is next to his Look Both Ways costars, in which Lili Reinhart (5'6") and Danny Ramirez (5'9") don't even reach his chin.

David towering over Lili and Danny on the red carpet
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

15. Charlie Hall is 6'5" and pretty much broke my rewind button every time he appeared in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Charlie and Alyah Chanelle Scott playing basketball in a gym in &quot;The Sex Lives of College Girls&quot;
HBO

What you know him fromThe Sex Lives of College Girls, Bel-Air, and Love, Victor

Here he is with his iconic mom, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who's 5'3".

Charlie in a tux and Julia in a black dress as they walk into the White House
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

16. Isaiah Mustafa is 6'4", which makes him much taller than all of his It Chapter Two costars, including Bill Hader, who I definitely thought was much taller than 6'1".

The adult cast of &quot;It Chapter Two&quot; standing outside in Derry
Warner Bros. Pictures

What you know him from: It Chapter Two, Murder at Yellowstone City, and those Old Spice commercials

And here's Isaiah towering over Kevin Hart (5'2") in an old commercial.

Isaiah and Kevin in a locker room wearing red and white basketball jerseys that read &quot;Swagger&quot;
Old Spice / youtube.com

17. And finally, Derek Theler starred in Baby Daddy for five seasons on ABC Family, but his 6'5" self can star as my baby daddy in real life forever.

Danny walking out of the bathroom, shirtless, with his bulging muscles
ABC Family

What you know him from: Baby DaddyDollface, and American Gods

Here's Derek walking out of the shower, for research purposes.

Derek walking out of the bathroom in just a towel
ABC Family

Men, if your name was on this list, then please call me. Bye!!!