    17 Uncommon Cooking Tips From Famous Chefs That'll Save You So Much Time, Money, And Patience

    If you pat your meat dry with a paper towel first, the seasonings will actually have something to stick to, and it'll help the meat develop a realllllly nice crust.

    Spencer Althouse
    by Spencer Althouse

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Contrary to what you may have heard, you shouldn't ~always~ wash your rice before you cook with it. For example, if you're making risotto, paella, or jambalaya then you don't want to rinse the rice because it'll get rid of the extra starch. Losing this starch will prevent the ingredients from soaking into your rice, and we don't want to lose any flavor from the rest of your ingredients.

    Sunny cooking jambalaya
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Sunny Anderson while making jambalaya on The Kitchen: "Don't wash the rice for this because you'll want that starch to hang out. Put it all in there because it really does impart a little thickening."

    2. Never press down on your burger patties while they cook. Doing so removes all the juices from the patties, and it'll make the burgers suuuuper dry. Instead, always make your burgers a little thinner in the center and thicker on the sides (they'll plump up evenly while cooking, don't worry). And when it comes to flipping your patties, only do it once. The more you flip them, the drier they'll become.

    Alton cooking a burger
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Alton Brown while making burgers on Good Eats: "No patty smashing! We've all seen it in a movie with a diner scene, someone squishing the burger and it hisses and makes this wonderful sound. Well, that sound comes from the fact that [the spatula] is pushing all the juice out of the burger. Sure, it makes it cook quicker, but it makes the meat a whole lot drier, so no smashing!"

    Who the tip is from: Rachael Ray while making burgers on The Rachael Ray Show: "This is essential: Always make it thinner in the center and thicker at the edges for even cooking and a nice, flat top when you're done. When you put a burger on the grill or in a pan, it plumps up like a football. This kind of cheats the burger, so you don't have to squish down and remove the juices."

    3. Always pat your meat dry with a paper towel before seasoning it. Doing so will give your breading and seasonings something to stick to, so this really helps with the searing process and will allow the meat to develop a nice crust.

    Ina Garten patting her roast with a paper towel, seasoning it, and then roasting it
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Ina Garten while making a pot roast on Barefoot Contessa: "I want this to be moist and absolutely delicious. I'm gonna pat it dry – it helps in the searing — and then I'm gonna sear it."

    4. If you ever struggle to get the smell out of your cast iron skillet (like, after cooking fish), just fill it halfway with kosher salt, bake it for a few minutes, and then wash it out. This will basically make your pan as good as new. Just make sure you re-season it with oil when you're done.

    Alex cooking blackened salmon in a skillet
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Alex Guarnaschelli while making blackened salmon on Alex's Day Off: "For a reset on your cast iron skillet, I always fill it halfway with kosher salt and bake it in a 300°F (149°C) oven for about 20 minutes. Then let it cool completely, clean the salt out, wash it, and re-season it."

    5. When it comes to fried rice, you should always be using day-old rice from the fridge. If you don't have any leftovers and need to make a fresh batch, make sure your rice is cooled and dried before cooking. And for an even fluffier fried rice, make sure your eggs are as fresh as possible.

    Jet cooking fried rice
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Jet Tila while making orange chicken on Ready Jet Cook: "The secret to great fried rice is using day-old rice. Another really great tip my grandma taught me is that fresh eggs make fluffy fried rice. But don't let your eggs set when you add them to the wok — it's eggs, then immediately rice. While the eggs are still wet, pour the rice in. The eggs will be coating the rice, and it creates this naturally non-stick surface because eggs are protein, but they also have a little bit of fat, and you're using that fat instead of putting a ton of oil into the pan."

    6. Stop smothering the bread for your grilled cheese with butter. Instead, cover both sides of each slice with mayonnaise. This will make the sandwich much creamier and give you that perfect crunch and golden color.

    Katie Lee putting mayo on the outside of her grilled cheese bread, then grilling it
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Katie Lee while making grilled cheese on The Kitchen: "This is the secret to the perfect grilled cheese, like at a diner. You know how it has that perfect golden brown crust on it? It's not butter; it's mayonnaise. Mayonnaise is eggs and oil, so it's gonna get brown. My grandpa would put mayonnaise on the inside as well because then it gets nice and creamy in there."

    7. And if you're making a sandwich or burger on the griddle where heat doesn't always evenly circulate, place a metal bowl on top of it to trap in the heat and perfectly melt the cheese. You can even squirt a little water inside the dome to create a steaming effect and really get things nice and melted.

    A grilled cheese cooking under a bowl
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Jeff Mauro while making grilled cheese on The Kitchen: "Sometimes you don't get even circulation of heat, so dome your cheese by taking a metal bowl and creating a little convection in there of heat. Another little trick that diners do is to add a little water under the dome. Just give it a little squirt for the steam — just a little so it doesn't sog up the bread. Once that goes, you'll get that beautiful heat in there and get that golden brown bottom."

    8. When it comes to homemade chili, alwaysssssss use dry beans instead of ones that come from a can. This will really help to give it the right texture you're looking for. Basically, chili is one of those foods that should never be rushed, so take the time to cook down all your ingredients and sweat out all of their flavors. Also, make sure your dried herbs and spices are as fresh as possible when making chili because they'll really enhance the flavor.

    Guy cooking his veggies in a pot, adding seasoning, and mixing the chili
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Guy Fieri while making chili on Guy's Big Bite: "Any time you can use dry beans, I think that's a big win. If you want to talk about texture in chili and really getting extra out of it, dry beans is the way to go. Also, this is the number one tip: if you don't have the freshest of the dried herbs and spices, that will change your flavor. When you buy fresh spices, when you go to the store and update the pantry, that's the time to make your chili."

    9. Never forget to remove the membrane from your ribs before seasoning them. Not only is it super tough and chewy, but it also prevents the sauce and rub from penetrating the meat, so they definitely won't be as flavorful as you want. This will also help to bring in that smokiness to the meat while grilling.

    membrane being peeled off
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Pat and Gina Neely while making their signature barbecue ribs on Down Home with the Neelys: "First thing we wanna do is pull the membrane off. We wanna pull that skin off because the membrane has a tendency to block the seasoning."

    10. Leave. Your. Meat. Alone. While. It. Cooks. For example, if you keep moving your steaks to check their sear or to flip them over, they'll turn gray and won't develop the desired crust. The same rule applies with chicken, or else you could tear the meat and have some of it stick to the pan.

    Bobby Flay and Rachael Ray cooking steaks in a pan on her talk show
    CBS

    Who the tip is from: Bobby Flay while making steaks on The Rachael Ray Show: "I haven't done anything except put the steaks in the pan. I'm walking away from the pan. I'm not here to flip and turn and flip and turn. That's when you get gray steaks..."

    Who the tip is from: Rachael Ray while making steaks on The Rachael Ray Show: "...And torn meats too, especially if you're cooking chicken. If you force it, that's when you get the rips and some of it sticks to the pan. Or the pan is not hot enough. It's very important that the pan preheats. You need to see that smoke starting to billow from the pan. It's supposed to smoke and ripple."


    11. If you're making stock for something like chicken noodle soup, there are three secret ingredients that'll make it taste extra fresh, but you'd probably never think to add them: cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemons. The cinnamon will give off that warm goodness, the nutmeg will add to the overall flavor profile, and the lemon will give you a bite of freshness. Pro tip: squirt the lemon juice into the pot ~and~ place the entire fruit inside while the soup cooks.

    Anne Burrell slicing a lemon in half and adding it to her chicken noodle soup over the stove
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Anne Burrell while making chicken noodle soup on Secrets of a Restaurant Chef: "I'm gonna add some lemon and a little bit of cinnamon and nutmeg. I know, not normally what you'd see in a chicken soup, but these are my secret ingredients. I'm not a superfan of nutmeg, but a couple grates of it are just a really lovely thing."

    12. To make perfectly leveled cake layers, don't cut straight across (because your cake is more likely to rip that way). Instead, keep your knife parallel to the counter, and spin the cake along the serrated edge. That'll easily cut through everything and give you even layers every single time.

    Duff cutting cake layers
    PopSugar Food

    Who the tip is from: Duff Goldman while making cakes on Ace of Cakes: "Saw as you turn the cake and move towards the middle. Make sure the knife is nice and flat and parallel to the table. That's how you'll always get flat layers."

    13. Add coffee to your cake or brownie batters to make them even more chocolatey. For cake, the coffee should be hot and freshly brewed, and for brownies, you should add coffee granules (like, what you'd make instant coffee with). This will really help to enhance the flavors and make everything a lotttt richer.

    Ina making brownies and cake in her kitchen
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Ina Garten while making chocolate cake on Barefoot Contessa: "This recipe calls for a cup of hot, brewed coffee. I always think coffee is really important for chocolate because it makes it taste really chocolatey, and that's exactly what this does."

    Who the tip is from: Ina Garten while making her famous brownies on Barefoot Contessa: "I think this is the most popular thing I've ever made at Barefoot Contessa. We'd sell, like, a thousand in a week. Because chocolate is really enhanced by the flavor of coffee, I put in three tablespoons of coffee granules. Not prepared coffee, but instant coffee granules."


    14. For perfect, evenly cooked, never-burnt popcorn, always pop your kernels in a metal bowl on the stove instead of in the microwave bag. And if you're someone who likes to add your own salt and butter, you should always salt the kernels ~before~ they're popped, and add the butter ~after~.

    Alton Brown cooking popcorn
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Alton Brown while making popcorn on Good Eats: "A stainless steel bowl is the perfect corn popper. Behold, the shape: the oil and unpopped kernels pool at the bottom where the heat is the greatest, while popped kernels rise up the side, away from heat so they don't burn. And, of course, once the popping has concluded and the vessel is allowed to briefly cool, it can be used as a serving platform."

    15. When it comes to storing certain herbs, never put your basil in the fridge. Basil does ~not~ like the cold, so just trim the stems and store the rest in a cup with water (like you would a bouquet of flowers).

    Rachael Ray blending basil and other herbs
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Rachael Ray while making green eggs and ham on 30 Minute Meals: "Never put your basil in the fridge. Keep it on the counter, like fresh-cut flowers. Change the water every couple of days. Put it under a plastic storage bag, which acts as a little greenhouse, and it keeps the basil alive."

    16. If your meatloaf is often dense and heavy, it's probably because of the way you mix the ingredients together. Instead of compacting everything, try aerating it by lightly mixing and patting it with a fork or your fingers. Also, cook the meatloaf on a baking sheet instead of in a loaf pan. Loaf pans trap all the grease and fat, which will make your meatloaf super soggy.

    Ina mixing her meatloaf
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Ina Garten while making meatloaf on Barefoot Contessa: "The key to making meatloaf is that you want to sort of aerate it; you don't want it to be dense. So just toss it all together, and make sure you're not compacting it. Just pat it lightly. Also, no one wants a dry meatloaf, so be sure to use 80–85% lean ground beef. It’s the best ratio of fat to meat that will yield a perfectly moist and juicy meatloaf."

    17. And finally, stop cooking your food with extra virgin olive oil. Not only is it more expensive than regular olive oil, but it also has a lower smoking point, which means it'll burn at a lower temperature. Think of it this way: regular olive oil should be for cooking, and extra virgin olive oil should be for finishing (like on dressings and dips).

    Michael Symon in his kitchen
    Food Network

    Who the tip is from: Michael Symon while making steak and potatoes on Symon's Dinners Cooking Out: "Oil that I'm not gonna heat is extra virgin, and oil that I am gonna heat is olive. You don't want to fry in an oil like an extra virgin because it has a low smoking point, so you sauté in olive oil, butter, animal fat, and others. For extra virgin, keep it off the heat."