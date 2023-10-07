8.

When it comes to homemade chili, alwaysssssss use dry beans instead of ones that come from a can. This will really help to give it the right texture you're looking for. Basically, chili is one of those foods that should never be rushed, so take the time to cook down all your ingredients and sweat out all of their flavors. Also, make sure your dried herbs and spices are as fresh as possible when making chili because they'll really enhance the flavor.