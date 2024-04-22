I Tried 23 "Banned" Cadbury Chocolate Bars You Can't Get In The US — Here Are The Best (And Worst) Ones

Hey! I'm Spencer, and I recently toured Cadbury World while on a trip through England. I got a first-hand look at how the original Cadbury factory makes their chocolate, but more importantly I also got to eat a bunch of it myself.
UK Cadbury bars have been banned from being imported into the US since 2015, after a settlement with Hershey, so I wanted to taste-test as many different chocolates as I could find in their gift shop. Hershey owns the rights to make and sell Cadbury in the US, but their recipe is a bit different, so what better place to try all of these "banned" bars than at their birthplace in England?
Here's a photo of everything I picked up at Cadbury World. It somehow only cost ₤16.49 (or $21), which genuinely made my jaw drop. Like, if I bought all 20+ items at a regular US grocery store then it easily would have cost at least twice as much. Anyway, let's get on to the results!
1.Fruit & Nut – 6.2/10
2.Marvellous Creations – 9.4/10
3.Orange Buttons – 10/10
4.Curly Wurly Squirlies – 3.4/10
5.Starbar – 6.7/10
6.Dairy Milk – 9.4/10
7.Twirl – 7.3/10
8.Fudge – 4.2/10
9.Caramel Egg – 8.5/10
10.Flake – 7/10
11.Daim – 9.5/10
12.Picnic – 8.2/10
13.Plant Bar – 8.8/10
14.Freddo Caramel – 8.1/10
15.Buttons – 9.6/10
16.Mini Eggs – 5.5/10
17.Boost – 7.3/10
18.Wispa — 8.7/10
19.Wispa Gold – 7.7/10
20.Crunchie – 6/10
21.Curly Wurly – 4.2/10
22.Fudge Minis – 4.7/10
23.And finally, Dairy Milk Caramel – 8.6/10
Did your favorite Cadbury bar not make the list? Do you agree or disagree with my reviews above? Let me know in the comments below!