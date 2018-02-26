 back to top
Justin Trudeau's Son Has Mastered The Art Of Not Giving A Fuck

Hadrien, our new hero.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Justin Trudeau and family had a great time touring around in India last week. They had fun being extra with their wardrobe, chilling with Bollywood stars, and strengthening relations between India and Canada.

While the entire family was having a ball, their youngest son, three-year-old Hadrien was on his own damn trip.

Justin Trudeau's youngest child does not give a single fuck. I am inspired.
cat hicks @cathicks

The tweet started a thread of photos that are beyond hilarious.

Like this photo of him... planking?

Twitter: @cathicks

This is me when my parents drag me to churches too tbh.

Twitter: @cathicks

I'd give up at the end of that exhausting trip too. I feel you, Hadrien.

Twitter: @cathicks

Or like this video...

@cathicks Just after landing
Dr Akshay Chopra @akshaychopra

@cathicks Just after landing

... Which resulted in this photo btw.

That's right, Hadrien. Get what you want.
Getty Images

Pictures like this make me tell myself: "Live your life the way three-year-old you would."

Twitter: @cathicks

And sure as hell, when I looked into it, this seemed to be a consistent ~mood~ through the trip.

Twitter: @cathicks

Hadrien never masked his feelings. Bored of your family trip? YEAH. HE SHOWS IT.

Getty Images

Breaking into dances at ashrams? I'm ready for this future.

Twitter: @cathicks
Going barefeet? Who cares? NOT HADRIEN.

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

He is not afraid of doing whatever the fuck he really wants to.

Getty Images

It doesn't matter if he's not feeling it. He's not going to pretend he gives a damn.

Getty Images

You've got a pose in mind for this photo? Hadrien is going to be the outlier.

Getty Images

Who cares about intrusive world leaders? NOT HADRIEN TRUDEAU. NO SIRREE.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images
Team photo? Hadrien doesn't give a shit. He's got a BAT.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

Who cares if you want to make him sit down?

Getty Images

He's got his own shit going on.

Getty Images

And when it does come down to the final photo-op, he's going to continue doing what he wants to.

Getty Images

HADRIEN IS DONE...

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

AND HE REFUSES TO HIDE IT.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

Lead the way, Hadrien. Teach us the art of not giving a fuck.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

