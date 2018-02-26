Justin Trudeau's Son Has Mastered The Art Of Not Giving A Fuck

Justin Trudeau and family had a great time touring around in India last week. They had fun being extra with their wardrobe, chilling with Bollywood stars, and strengthening relations between India and Canada.
While the entire family was having a ball, their youngest son, three-year-old Hadrien was on his own damn trip.
The tweet started a thread of photos that are beyond hilarious.
Like this photo of him... planking?
This is me when my parents drag me to churches too tbh.
I'd give up at the end of that exhausting trip too. I feel you, Hadrien.
Or like this video...
... Which resulted in this photo btw.
Pictures like this make me tell myself: "Live your life the way three-year-old you would."
And sure as hell, when I looked into it, this seemed to be a consistent ~mood~ through the trip.
Hadrien never masked his feelings. Bored of your family trip? YEAH. HE SHOWS IT.
Breaking into dances at ashrams? I'm ready for this future.
Going barefeet? Who cares? NOT HADRIEN.
He is not afraid of doing whatever the fuck he really wants to.
It doesn't matter if he's not feeling it. He's not going to pretend he gives a damn.
You've got a pose in mind for this photo? Hadrien is going to be the outlier.
Who cares about intrusive world leaders? NOT HADRIEN TRUDEAU. NO SIRREE.
Team photo? Hadrien doesn't give a shit. He's got a BAT.
Who cares if you want to make him sit down?
He's got his own shit going on.
And when it does come down to the final photo-op, he's going to continue doing what he wants to.
HADRIEN IS DONE...
AND HE REFUSES TO HIDE IT.
Lead the way, Hadrien. Teach us the art of not giving a fuck.
