Justin Trudeau Met Bollywood Celebs Dressed Like A Bollywood Dulha

Dammit, NRIs. Can you not ruin Indian formal wear any more?

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Justin Trudeau is in India this week with his family on an official visit, and has been mad busy travelling with them all over the country.

Getty Images
Indranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images
Last night, he met some Bollywood celebs to discuss the relationship between the movie industries in India and Canada... and this was how he dressed.

Indranil Mukherjee/ AFP / Getty Images

I get it, Justin. It's shaadi season. But, by any chance, did your stylist think you were attending a wedding? Of course, you look beautiful. So, you'll get away with it.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Maddy here didn't get the shaadi memo either.

instagram.com

They probably thought it was going to be a chill AF scene with the Canadian Prime Minister.

instagram.com

They rocked black for a formal state dinner, maybe.

instagram.com

Aamir, for example, kept it super cahj too. He is not even wearing a suit.

instagram.com

"Am I underdressed, Justin?" – SRK to Trudeau (maybe).

instagram.com

As long as they all had fun, it's okay I guess. Congrats on being a beautiful dulha, Justin.

Indranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

