 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

How Did Casper The Friendly Ghost Become A Ghost, Anyway?

What is the truth?

Posted on
Shyla Watson
Shyla Watson
BuzzFeed Staff

Woohoo! It's Halloween time! But, tbh, that just means I have an excuse to eat an unhealthy amount of candy and re-watch classic childhood movies, like 1995's Casper.

Universal Pictures

But, while watching a young Christina Ricci try on a dead woman's dress, I couldn't help but wonder...how did Casper become a ghost in the first place?

So, I decided to do a little digging. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

So, I decided to do a little digging.

Let's start with the movie. There's a scene were Christina Ricci — aka Kat — tries to remind Casper of his life as a boy. She takes him to his childhood bedroom and up to the attic, where he finds a sled that triggers his memory.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures

He then tells her, "It got late, it got dark, it got cold, and I got sick... I remember I didn't go where I was supposed to go. I just stayed behind so my dad wouldn't be lonely."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

So, this poor little boy got pneumonia, died, and stayed a ghost to keep his dad company? BRB, sobbing.

But, wait! During the '60s and '70s, Harvey Comics — who was responsible for the Casper comic books — would apparently say that Casper's parents "were ghosts when they married," meaning that "their son would be a ghost too."

If he went to a ghost finishing school as seen above, maybe there's a whole community of ghost adults and their children? Like, people are just born as ghosts?
Harvey Comics

If he went to a ghost finishing school as seen above, maybe there's a whole community of ghost adults and their children? Like, people are just born as ghosts?

BUT, WAIT AGAIN! In Paramount's animated cartoon from the '40s, Casper sits on his own grave in the graveyard, meaning that he did die somehow??

And in the same episode, he befriends a fox that is killed by hunters and later becomes a ghost, like Casper. So, clearly this universe doesn't support the idea that ghosts are just born.
Paramount Pictures

And in the same episode, he befriends a fox that is killed by hunters and later becomes a ghost, like Casper. So, clearly this universe doesn't support the idea that ghosts are just born.

  2. TBH, I'm just very confused at this point. What do you think?

How Did Casper The Friendly Ghost Become A Ghost, Anyway?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
TBH, I'm just very confused at this point. What do you think?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss