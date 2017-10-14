How Did Casper The Friendly Ghost Become A Ghost, Anyway?

Woohoo! It's Halloween time! But, tbh, that just means I have an excuse to eat an unhealthy amount of candy and re-watch classic childhood movies, like 1995's Casper.
But, while watching a young Christina Ricci try on a dead woman's dress, I couldn't help but wonder...how did Casper become a ghost in the first place?
Let's start with the movie. There's a scene were Christina Ricci — aka Kat — tries to remind Casper of his life as a boy. She takes him to his childhood bedroom and up to the attic, where he finds a sled that triggers his memory.
He then tells her, "It got late, it got dark, it got cold, and I got sick... I remember I didn't go where I was supposed to go. I just stayed behind so my dad wouldn't be lonely."
But, wait! During the '60s and '70s, Harvey Comics — who was responsible for the Casper comic books — would apparently say that Casper's parents "were ghosts when they married," meaning that "their son would be a ghost too."
BUT, WAIT AGAIN! In Paramount's animated cartoon from the '40s, Casper sits on his own grave in the graveyard, meaning that he did die somehow??
TBH, I'm just very confused at this point. What do you think?
