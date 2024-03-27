  • Quiz badge

How Do You Feel About These AI-Generated Taylor Swift Song Titles?

Let's just agree that Taylor's versions will always be better than AI!

shooting_supernova
by shooting_supernova

Community Contributor

BuzzFeed Community Team
Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Taylor Swift

I asked AI to come up with one song name that could fit the vibe of each album. Some have potential, but some are downright nasty. It's up to you to decide!

Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions