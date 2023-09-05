    Going Through Eight Rounds Of Interviews Only To Get Rejected, And 15 Other Things Fed Up Job Seekers Will Feel In Their BONES

    "Sorry, but I do not schedule interviews for candidates that are currently employed full-time." 💀

    If you've ever had to search for a job — or, if you happen to be on the job search right now! — then you know that it's not for the faint of heart. In fact, sometimes it can be downright miserable.

    Why? There are a ton of reasons, but some of the biggest offenses include extreme and ridiculous job application questions, unprofessional recruiters, and a severe lack of transparency when it comes to payment and salaries. If you're a frustrated job seeker who wants to feel seen, please continue reading and take a gander at some of these rage-inducing screenshots.

    1. This job that literally expected employees to PAY to work there.

    &quot;The employee is required to pay $500...&quot;
    2. This recruiter who set up an interview and then was like, "Ehhh, nvm I don't really feel like it."

    &quot;Not today&quot;
    3. This job posting that might as well have not posted a salary range at all:

    &quot;$5,000/yr - $600,000/yr....&quot;
    4. This recruiter who tried to keep the salary a *fun little secret*.

    &quot;I do not have fixed salary range, they have just mentioned as open&quot;
    &quot;let me know whats your expected salary&quot;
    5. This poor soul who went through EIGHT rounds of interviews only to get rejected in the eleventh hour:

    &quot;I totally understand and will surely keep your informed should something come up or any changes here&quot;
    6. This joke of an establishment who wants candidates to wait until they are literally unemployed and starving before they apply.

    &quot;I do not schedule interviews for candidates that are currently employed full-time&quot;
    7. This recruiter who accepted a candidate's salary range and then basically tried to offer them half of what they asked:

    Screenshot of an email exchange
    &quot;we can offer you max 33k euros per year to start&quot;
    8. This job that won't accept anything below "God" level:

    &quot;Seeking &#x27;God&#x27; level talent for senior google PPC position&quot;
    9. This job application that involves paying for your own drug test:

    &quot;You must be medically fit to perform and willing to attend a medical assessment at your own expense.&quot;
    10. This recruiter who tried to dance around the salary question by saying getting paid is "just a bonus."

    &quot;We do not disclose salary ranges until we&#x27;ve had an opportunity to fully assess your qualifications.&quot;
    11. This application for an entry level job that asked for a FULL WEEK of work before they'd even consider hiring:

    &quot;Do a test task - it takes 1 week&quot;
    12. Something unique about me? I need this job to feed and clothe myself:

    A question on Indeed
    13. This recruiter who actually thought waiting 11 minutes to hear back counted as "communication issues."

    &quot;I was no longer being considered for a position because of &#x27;communication issues&#x27;&quot;
    14. This coffee shop that expected their baristas to get VERY existential:

    &quot;What do you want to have written on your gravestone one day and how is this position going to help you achieve that?&quot;
    15. This job that straight up lied about a job being remote and then canceled an interview because of it:

    &quot;Although the position is remote, the candidates must be local to Malvern, PA.&quot;
    &quot;If only you had known the remote job was not actually remote....&quot;
    16. And finally, this candidate who asked for feedback and got this super helpful and constructive response:

    &quot;Unfortunately, we do not think we will be a good fit for you.&quot;
    Screenshot of an email asking why someone didn&#x27;t get a job
    &quot;There is not a specific reason that we can tell you that we did not think we would be a good fit.&quot;
