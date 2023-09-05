Going Through Eight Rounds Of Interviews Only To Get Rejected, And 15 Other Things Fed Up Job Seekers Will Feel In Their BONES

If you've ever had to search for a job — or, if you happen to be on the job search right now! — then you know that it's not for the faint of heart. In fact, sometimes it can be downright miserable.
Why? There are a ton of reasons, but some of the biggest offenses include extreme and ridiculous job application questions, unprofessional recruiters, and a severe lack of transparency when it comes to payment and salaries. If you're a frustrated job seeker who wants to feel seen, please continue reading and take a gander at some of these rage-inducing screenshots.
1.This job that literally expected employees to PAY to work there.
2.This recruiter who set up an interview and then was like, "Ehhh, nvm I don't really feel like it."
3.This job posting that might as well have not posted a salary range at all:
4.This recruiter who tried to keep the salary a *fun little secret*.
5.This poor soul who went through EIGHT rounds of interviews only to get rejected in the eleventh hour:
6.This joke of an establishment who wants candidates to wait until they are literally unemployed and starving before they apply.
7.This recruiter who accepted a candidate's salary range and then basically tried to offer them half of what they asked:
8.This job that won't accept anything below "God" level:
9.This job application that involves paying for your own drug test:
10.This recruiter who tried to dance around the salary question by saying getting paid is "just a bonus."
11.This application for an entry level job that asked for a FULL WEEK of work before they'd even consider hiring:
12.Something unique about me? I need this job to feed and clothe myself:
13.This recruiter who actually thought waiting 11 minutes to hear back counted as "communication issues."
14.This coffee shop that expected their baristas to get VERY existential:
15.This job that straight up lied about a job being remote and then canceled an interview because of it:
16.And finally, this candidate who asked for feedback and got this super helpful and constructive response: