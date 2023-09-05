If you're currently looking for a job, then you know that it's ROUGH out there right now. The "ghost jobs," the unprofessional recruiters, the lack of pay transparency...it's all pretty horrific.
For all my fed-up job seekers wishing to feel seen, here are 17 screenshots that prove it's not all in your head:
1.
This job that straight up LIED about being remote:
2.
This job that expected applicants to not only share their personal budget, but also wanted to interview their spouse (creepy):
3.
This job that asked a very unnecessary and very unhinged question:
4.
This job that wants to know what you keep in your refrigerator:
5.
This job that wanted applicants to make a video explaining what they do when they're...not at work:
6.
This job that wanted candidates to "briefly" write a full essay on their application:
7.
This job that required applicants to already own a $2,000 laptop:
8.
This job that did not even try:
9.
This recruiter who accidentally sent this internal email to the person they planned to reject:
10.
This job that expects you to have a PhD on top of a "hacker mindset" (give me a break):
11.
This job that said, "Pay transparency? I don't know her":
12.
This job that thinks it's perfectly reasonable to ask someone to work 30–40 hours a week for FREE:
13.
This recruiter who really tried to play dumb:
14.
This job that's weirdly preoccupied with the kind of pets their applicants have:
15.
This job that's definitely not a scam:
16.
This recruiter that blatantly asked if they could underpay someone:
17.
And finally, this job that totally outed itself as a toxic and harmful environment: