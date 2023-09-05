    Fed Up Job Seekers Are Sharing The Most Ridiculous Things They've Seen In The Application Process, And I'm Sorry, But The System Is Broken

    "Targeted salary range: $11,000—$186,100." 🫠

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're currently looking for a job, then you know that it's ROUGH out there right now. The "ghost jobs," the unprofessional recruiters, the lack of pay transparency...it's all pretty horrific.

    NBC

    For all my fed-up job seekers wishing to feel seen, here are 17 screenshots that prove it's not all in your head:

    1. This job that straight up LIED about being remote:

    &quot;Candidates would have to be interested in relocating to the area&quot;
    2. This job that expected applicants to not only share their personal budget, but also wanted to interview their spouse (creepy):

    &quot;Spousal Interview&quot;
    3. This job that asked a very unnecessary and very unhinged question:

    &quot;chatting up the dog&quot;
    4. This job that wants to know what you keep in your refrigerator:

    &quot;Photo of the inside of your fridge&quot;
    5. This job that wanted applicants to make a video explaining what they do when they're...not at work:

    &quot;Please record yourself introducing yourself and telling us how you like to spend your weekends.&quot;
    6. This job that wanted candidates to "briefly" write a full essay on their application:

    &quot;This is for an entry-level position&quot;
    7. This job that required applicants to already own a $2,000 laptop:

    &quot;A Mac laptop as we operate a BYOA(pple) policy&quot;
    8. This job that did not even try:

    &quot;insert skills we need but the candidate lacks&quot;
    9. This recruiter who accidentally sent this internal email to the person they planned to reject:

    &quot;lives far and looking for unrealstic income for this postion&quot;
    10. This job that expects you to have a PhD on top of a "hacker mindset" (give me a break):

    &quot;Minimum at least a PHD in linguistics&quot;
    11. This job that said, "Pay transparency? I don't know her":

    &quot;$11,000–$186,100&quot;
    12. This job that thinks it's perfectly reasonable to ask someone to work 30–40 hours a week for FREE:

    &quot;this is an unpaid position.&quot;
    13. This recruiter who really tried to play dumb:

    &quot;Company, salary, location, possibility of remote...&quot;
    &quot;My expectations are that you will provide a salary range.&quot;
    14. This job that's weirdly preoccupied with the kind of pets their applicants have:

    &quot;Do you have any of the below listed animals in your household?&quot;
    15. This job that's definitely not a scam:

    &quot;what is your social security number&quot;
    16. This recruiter that blatantly asked if they could underpay someone:

    &quot;We have a narrow salary range for this role.&quot;
    17. And finally, this job that totally outed itself as a toxic and harmful environment:

    &quot;Explain below how you can prioritize this job above all aspects of your life right now?&quot;
