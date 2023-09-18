11.

"I had a friend tell me that period pain was entirely psychosomatic, and that Western women only had period cramps because we’d been taught to expect them, and Japanese women weren’t taught that, so they didn’t get cramps. In my house, while I was on my period and in a lot of pain. He got a lecture about how there are Japanese folk remedies for period pain, and they wouldn’t exist if Japanese women didn’t get period pain, so he could shut the eff up before I marshaled the strength to throw a chair at him."