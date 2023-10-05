18 Times Men Were So Wrong About Female Anatomy, It Made Me Want To Fly Wherever They Lived And Educate Them Myself

If there's one thing I know, it's that lots of men actually don't know diddly squat about female anatomy.
If you need proof, I recently wrote up a Reddit thread where women shared the most incorrect things they've heard men say about their bodies. The responses were both ridiculous and upsetting.
And if you need even MORE proof, that post inspired even more responses from women in the BuzzFeed Community. So without further ado, here's another round of men being so, so wrong about female anatomy that it's not even funny:
Note: Not all responses are from the BuzzFeed Community. Some are from this Reddit thread.
1. "One of my male friends believed women pee out of their vaginas until well into his 30s. It wasn't until he made a comment about it while I was pregnant that I realized he thought my baby and my urine were all coming out of the same place. I gently educated him, and he got super flustered and embarrassed."
2. "My ex refused to stop on a road trip so I could go pee, because I was on my period and I had a Diva Cup in. He said, 'Just fill the cup and empty it out the next time I stop, this shouldn't be a problem.' I am not joking when I said I had to literally show him that what he just said was impossible."
3. "When my niece was like...under a year old, she had a catheter put in temporarily. The male nurse put it in incorrectly, then ripped it out and called another nurse to put it in. He used a lot of force to rip it out, then he joked with the parents about how 'girls don't really have feeling down there yet.' A f—ing nurse said that. I wonder how many little kids got the same treatment."
4. "My ex said I was cheating because I had more discharge than normal in my underwear. Thank god I eventually got rid of him."
5. "When I was in driver's ed, a girl asked to use the bathroom. Then, a particularly troublemaking boy asked to go to the bathroom too. It was towards the end of class and the teacher said, 'No wait 'til passing time.' The boy said, 'How come she gets to go to the bathroom?' The teacher goes, 'If you don't understand why a girl automatically gets to use the restroom, I'm not going to explain it to you."
6. "I’ve had to explain to a few guys that it’s the man who determines the sex of the baby. They all thought that if they kept having daughters, it was somehow their wives' fault."
7. "I had irregular periods throughout puberty and every time I needed to urgently get a period product from CVS, my dad would be so mad and say stuff like, 'Didn’t you know it was coming?! We could’ve done this last week!, And I was like 'no, you dumbass, I didn’t know.' Eventually we came to a compromise where he bought enough pads for a year at Costco. His issue wasn’t that I had a period, but that I couldn’t plan for it in advance, so he did the next best thing in his mind."
9. "I heard a boy say that when women wear push-up bras for a very long time, their breasts keep the pushed-up shape. Ridiculous."
10. "I had some buddies talk about this, two of them married to women: They were adamant that if women touch fresh fruit or other food during their period, that food will rot faster because of the hormones and how they change the skin's PH. I was dumbfounded."
11. "In college, a guy who genuinely didn’t know better wondered how we kept our period blood from getting everywhere when we went to the bathroom or showered. He thought it came spurting out, like arterial spray I guess. I corrected him, but I still don’t know how he thought that all this time."
12. "I was a gymnast my entire youth, and one time a horny adolescent boy asked if women get turned on when they crotch the beam (fall with legs apart and hit their crotch on the balance beam). Even at age 14, I was appalled!"
13. "Here's one that I've heard a lot lately: Women's labia minora get stretched out due to having lots of sex. Although, apparently, our labia only gets stretched out if we have lots of sex with different men. Having lots of sex with the same man doesn't impact our vagina."
14. "My ex tried to convince me that the reason I wasn’t orgasming was because of the (tiny) pooch my stomach had. He thought it was somehow blocking me from feeling everything?? Some bullsh—."
15. "I had an ex who didn’t realize that the plastic part of the tampon was the applicator, and that it didn’t stay inserted for the tampon's shift."
16. "A Boomer-aged man in a Facebook group said something akin to, 'What would happen if women were on the rock that regulates their periods?' (Talking about the moon). I told him the moon had nothing to do with our periods, but he just went, 'Last I checked, the moon regulated women‘s periods.' Men are so frustrating."
17. "That men's razors will skin a woman alive because, 'our skin is different on a molecular level.'
18. "This guy thought that if you squeeze a woman's boobs — any woman, not just those lactating — milk would squirt out. It took some minutes to convince him otherwise."
Have you ever heard a man say something ridiculously incorrect about the human body?? Feel free to share in the comments below.
Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.