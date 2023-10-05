18 Times Men Were So Wrong About Female Anatomy, It Made Me Want To Fly Wherever They Lived And Educate Them Myself

7.

"I had irregular periods throughout puberty and every time I needed to urgently get a period product from CVS, my dad would be so mad and say stuff like, 'Didn’t you know it was coming?! We could’ve done this last week!, And I was like 'no, you dumbass, I didn’t know.' Eventually we came to a compromise where he bought enough pads for a year at Costco. His issue wasn’t that I had a period, but that I couldn’t plan for it in advance, so he did the next best thing in his mind."