"In high school, one of my best friends expressed worry about going on birth control because 'all the blood would just slosh around.' She apparently thought that birth control sort of...plugged you up? And that somehow, this is what stopped pregnancy, but you would continue to get periods that just wouldn't come out, so you'd feel it inside you like some kind of hormonal water balloon. Luckily, I was able to clear that up for her, but it was definitely a moment of 'what??' when I realized what she was saying."