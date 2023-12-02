We had to take a break from rounding up the funniest signs of the week due to Thanksgiving, but we're back in it, babyyyy! Here they are, courtesy of r/funnysigns:
1. "You know some people will still move right next door and then complain."
2. "What kind of questions are people asking?"
3. "Well well well..."
4. " This has left a real hole in my life..."
5. "You gotta admit it's very catchy."
6. "I guess that's one way of looking at it?"
7. "Funny and useful."
8. "Bathroom got jokes."
9. "DO NOT LET CATS OUT!!!"
10. "In case of fire..."
11. "Why correct phrasing is important..."
12. "Graffiti wins again."
13. "That will surely get your point across."
14. "Funny sign."
15. "Escalator has refused to escalate."
16. "Lesbian feta from the Greek island of Lesbos. ;)"
17. "Adults just don't matter."
18. "I have questions..."
