18 Signs That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Funnier Than You'll Ever Be, Sorry

Thanksgiving was...A LOT, so let's take a breather and just laugh at these signs.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

We had to take a break from rounding up the funniest signs of the week due to Thanksgiving, but we're back in it, babyyyy! Here they are, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "You know some people will still move right next door and then complain."

this property is a farm unless you can tolerate noise, odours, and outdoor sex, don&#x27;t buy property next to a farm
u/Emma__Hope / Via reddit.com

2. "What kind of questions are people asking?"

please don&#x27;t ask any kind of personal questions, enjoy the food
u/csslgnt / Via reddit.com

3. "Well well well..."

poster of a person peeing outside crossed out and then scissors about to cut two eggs
u/ccheater_ccom / Via reddit.com

4. " This has left a real hole in my life..."

donut panic we&#x27;ll be right back written on a boarded up building
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

5. "You gotta admit it's very catchy."

store with the sign, unnecessary necessities if you need it we don&#x27;t sell it
u/Ivy-Clark / Via reddit.com

6. "I guess that's one way of looking at it?"

no senior citizen discounts you have had twice as long to get the money
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

7. "Funny and useful."

why are you littering with the checklist including, i&#x27;m stupid, i don&#x27;t care about my city mummy still cleans up after me
u/Emma__Hope / Via reddit.com

8. "Bathroom got jokes."

employees must wash hands before returning to work if employee is not available feel free to wash your own hands
u/DFHartzell / Via reddit.com

9. "DO NOT LET CATS OUT!!!"

multiple notes left by a door that read don&#x27;t let the cat out
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

10. "In case of fire..."

in case of fire please leave the building before posting it on social media
u/jray1126 / Via reddit.com

11. "Why correct phrasing is important..."

anxiety disorders now only $45
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

12. "Graffiti wins again."

graffiti over a phone number for graffiti removal
u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com

13. "That will surely get your point across."

sign reading big ass hole pointing to a pot hole in the road
u/Fr3nchT0astCrunch / Via reddit.com

14. "Funny sign."

artisanal soap, not a fight club, ask for tyler
u/Personal-Physics-320 / Via reddit.com

15. "Escalator has refused to escalate."

sign in front of the broken escalator
u/Advanced-Swordfish-5 / Via reddit.com

16. "Lesbian feta from the Greek island of Lesbos. ;)"

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

17. "Adults just don't matter."

no baby on board feel free to drive into me
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

18. "I have questions..."

please wait here until you are useful thank you
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

