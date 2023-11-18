Skip To Content
19 Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard, It Wiped My Memory Of The Past Year

Some of these make me so thankful I learned to read.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

It's the week before Thanksgiving, so before you hype yourself up to talk politics with your drunk aunt, take a moment and laugh at some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "What are these for, exactly?"

&quot;Not for your butt&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

2. "When does the show start?"

&quot;Entertaining Cheese&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

3. "Lake chargoggagoggmanchauggagogghau I'm done spelling that LOL."

A store with a really long name
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

4. "It costs more to get your pet groomed."

&quot;The likelihood of you pooping on the hairdresser is pretty slim.&quot;
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

5. "I think it's fair, no one wants to deal with an angry goose."

&quot;Level 5 Good Warning&quot;
u/tiny_yumi / Via reddit.com

6. "This one hits close to home..."

&quot;I still work but the light in me has gone&quot;
u/fork_on_the_floor2 / Via reddit.com

7. "It sounds even funnier in Flemish."

&quot;Kiek in de Kok Muuseum&quot;
u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

8. "Waddle, waddle, waddle..."

&quot;Walk like a penguin&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

9. "Frog parking only!"

&quot;Frog Parking Only&quot;
u/BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

10. "When the professionals need to speak about a common issue."

&quot;If life shuts a door, open it again. It&#x27;s a door. That&#x27;s how they work&quot;
u/sanders_lara / Via reddit.com

11. "A literal pet peeve?"

&quot;The cat is an asshole&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

12. "A modern hero."

&quot;Come watch me eat an entire rotisserie chicken&quot;
u/MemorableKidsMoments / Via reddit.com

13. "Can anyone do this?"

A sign prohibiting men from peeing anywhere but the toilet
u/--SMHK-- / Via reddit.com

14. "Today's top deal."

&quot;Season of giving! Head&quot;
u/ren_365 / Via reddit.com

15. "And ESPECIALLY no penguins."

&quot;NO Penguins&quot;
u/cuteAlessia / Via reddit.com

16. "If you ever thought you couldn't possibly fall any lower..."

&quot;Well apparently rock bottom has a basement&quot;
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

17. "United we stand!"

&quot;Standing is not an option.&quot;
u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com

18. "Carpet for your..."

&quot;Carpet For Your Only Whole&quot;
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

19. "We need more honest lawyers like him."

&quot;Injured? Me too!&quot;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

