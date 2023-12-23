As the holidays officially draw to a close, let's all decompress with the funniest signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:
1. "Well F U, too!"
2. "This is what happens when I don't have my cup of coffee..."
3. "Read it again."
4. "Why would they hire a cyclops?"
5. "Free coffee."
6. "Necessities."
7. "Sofa king.🤴"
8. "Be respectful to those who serve you."
9. "Buy two burgers."
10. "This house is not haunted."
11. "I think I found a good job!"
12. "Bah humbug!"
13. "When somebody offers you a one-night stand..."
14. "What happened here?"
15. "You absolute piece of garbage."
16. "What is this?"
17. "We close at 9 p.m. or 3 p.m."
