17 Funny Signs From This Past Week That Might Help You Survive The Remainder Of The Holiday Season

The holidays can be tough — so please, enjoy these silly little signs.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

As the holidays officially draw to a close, let's all decompress with the funniest signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "Well F U, too!"

&quot;FU&quot;
2. "This is what happens when I don't have my cup of coffee..."

&quot;My court date is pending.&quot;
3. "Read it again."

&quot;Spring is here Im so excited I wet my plants&quot;
4. "Why would they hire a cyclops?"

A woman with one eye on the bus
5. "Free coffee."

&quot;Please help yourself&quot;
6. "Necessities."

&quot;baby needs&quot;
7. "Sofa king.🤴"

&quot;I&#x27;m sofa king happy&quot;
8. "Be respectful to those who serve you."

&quot;Some of our staff are human&quot;
9. "Buy two burgers."

&quot;Buy one burger for the price of two and receive a second burger absolutely free!&quot;
10. "This house is not haunted."

&quot;Not Haunted&quot;
11. "I think I found a good job!"

&quot;Just sold my homing pigeon on eBay for the 22nd time.&quot;
12. "Bah humbug!"

&quot;Little green balls of death&quot;
13. "When somebody offers you a one-night stand..."

&quot;Free one nightstand&quot;
14. "What happened here?"

&quot;We don&#x27;t rent pigs&quot;
15. "You absolute piece of garbage."

&quot;Got pain? You deserve it&quot;
16. "What is this?"

&quot;Caution Falling Cows&quot;
17. "We close at 9 p.m. or 3 p.m."

&quot;We close at 9:00 Pm&quot;
