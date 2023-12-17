Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

19 Signs That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny For Their Own Good

I'm embarrassed by how much I enjoyed some of these.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

IDK about you, but my seasonal depression is kicking in HARD just in time for the holidays. So, let's all take a minute and enjoy this week's edition of funniest signs, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "Got my vote."

poster to vote for rick astley becasue he will never give you up, let you down, run around, desert you
u/Fantastic-Cow-1617 / Via reddit.com

2. "Time to change jobs..."

management thought it was a brilliant idea to put a gym above an office. headphones make my job very difficutl
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

3. "Simple but effective (tattoo shop in Norway)."

fuck off, we&#x27;re closed
u/RustyBrainTrain / Via reddit.com

u/RustyBrainTrain

4. "Useful sign."

sign not in use
u/Inevitable-Cellist23 / Via reddit.com

u/Inevitable-Cellist23

5. "Probably true."

cats can memorize 120 commands but they don&#x27;t want to
u/zekeboy45 / Via reddit.com

u/zekeboy45

6. "Works sometimes."

the note left on a machine
u/joedirthockey / Via reddit.com

u/joedirthockey

7. "A cloud of carbs."

cotton candy: like eating a cloud of carbs
u/AccomplishedPapaya / Via reddit.com

u/AccomplishedPapaya

8. "Hope she left some music for him too."

person in the car with a note that says, he&#x27;s ok he has water and treats i&#x27;m christmas shopping but i&#x27;ll be back to walk him soon
u/Quick_Presentation11 / Via reddit.com

u/Quick_Presentation11

9. "When you want to justify your position as 'supervisor.'"

construction worker guarding a sewer hole with sign that reads, ninja turtle search in progress
u/Zoe_Fun / Via reddit.com

u/Zoe_Fun

10. "Most interesting man."

i don&#x27;t always roll a joing but when i do it&#x27;s my ankle
u/Fantastic-Cow-1617 / Via reddit.com

u/Fantastic-Cow-1617

11. "He's just curious."

please don&#x27;t leave drinks unattended the cat is an asshole
u/galaxyfrapp / Via reddit.com

u/galaxyfrapp

12. "Sign in my library."

warning, do not eat in the library the ants will get in, learn to read, and get too smart
u/ngooddude / Via reddit.com

u/ngooddude

13. "No fishing."

no fishing in the wall
u/_eddddy123 / Via reddit.com

u/_eddddy123

14. "You hungry?"

lunch box, a waxing salon
u/Fantastic-Cow-1617 / Via reddit.com

u/Fantastic-Cow-1617

15. "Beware indeed!"

chicken coop with a sign that read, beware of tiny raptors
u/TaurusPTPew / Via reddit.com

u/TaurusPTPew

16. "I'm gonna need an example."

please practice socialist dancing
u/Fantastic-Cow-1617 / Via reddit.com

u/Fantastic-Cow-1617

17. "Just gonna have to take your word for it, Dunkin!"

sign in the middle of two bathrooms reading, something fresh is always brewing
u/EBDBandBnD / Via reddit.com

u/EBDBandBnD

18. "Your kids will love it here..."

we cut girls, we cut men, we cut kids
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

19. And finally, "Unless your dog can do this...priceless bylaw sign at local park."

sign with a dog cleaning up it&#x27;s own poop
u/antsinurplants / Via reddit.com

u/antsinurplants