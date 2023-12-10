The holidays keep marching on, and 2023 will soon be coming to a close. To help quell your anxieties about all that happening, why not take a minute and laugh at some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns?
1. "Just so you know."
2. "Stop sign for a parking space?"
3. "Saw the sign for Horneytown and had to post this."
4. "Good question."
5. "It’s a trap!"
6. "This looks undoubtedly authentic. ;)"
7. "Literally..."
8. "Please follow the rules. Especially this one."
9. "'Remember kids'…saw this at work today."
10. "Bathroom humor at my favorite coffee shop."
11. "Mostly..."
12. "Why spacing matters..."
13. "Required reading at band camp."
14. "You know they'll be getting a lot of excited customers."
15. "Wait a minute…you."
16. "Be careful of hitchhiking ghosts."
17. "Norway looks fun."
18. "And toddlers, too. :)"
19. "Transportations verse 7:2."
20. "I love pie!"
21. "Still better than Black Friday sales."
22. "I believe I can fly."
23. "Especially no profanity."
