    We're Almost At The Tail End Of 2023, So Let's Cushion The Blow By Laughing At 23 Of The Funniest Signs Of The Week

    This post gives you 23 chances to laugh at a silly sign, and I think that's beautiful.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The holidays keep marching on, and 2023 will soon be coming to a close. To help quell your anxieties about all that happening, why not take a minute and laugh at some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns?

    1. "Just so you know."

    &quot;Drink. Don&#x27;t Drive.&quot;
    u/Signal_Designer8436 / Via reddit.com

    u/Signal_Designer8436

    2. "Stop sign for a parking space?"

    a stop sign in front of a parking space
    u/jray1126 / Via reddit.com

    u/jray1126

    3. "Saw the sign for Horneytown and had to post this."

    &quot;Dumb Woman&#x27;s Lane&quot;
    u/williamcwi / Via reddit.com

    u/williamcwi

    4. "Good question."

    &quot;why do they ask for it at church?&quot;
    u/zekeboy45 / Via reddit.com

    u/zekeboy45

    5. "It’s a trap!"

    &quot;New LIfe&quot;
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    6. "This looks undoubtedly authentic. ;)"

    &quot;Official Business&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    7. "Literally..."

    &quot;Midwife I help people out&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    8. "Please follow the rules. Especially this one."

    &quot;Do not enter the pool if you are ill with diarrhea&quot;
    u/flyhigher5791 / Via reddit.com

    u/flyhigher5791

    9. "'Remember kids'…saw this at work today."

    &quot;Electricity will kill you!&quot;
    u/AggressiveMongoose54 / Via reddit.com

    u/AggressiveMongoose54

    10. "Bathroom humor at my favorite coffee shop."

    &quot;Poop jokes aren&#x27;t my favorite kind of jokes, but they&#x27;re a solid #2&quot;
    u/AuthenticityandHeart / Via reddit.com

    u/AuthenticityandHeart

    11. "Mostly..."

    &quot;The spider infestation problem is mostly resolved&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    12. "Why spacing matters..."

    &quot;We Are All In This To Get Her&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    13. "Required reading at band camp."

    &quot;A Guide to Ass Trombone Playing&quot;
    u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

    u/Material-Practice-58

    14. "You know they'll be getting a lot of excited customers."

    &quot;FREE BEER&quot;
    u/ChloeWild_ / Via reddit.com

    u/ChloeWild_

    15. "Wait a minute…you."

    &quot;No tripods&quot;
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    16. "Be careful of hitchhiking ghosts."

    &quot;Do not pick up hitchikers&quot;
    u/ComeAlong_Pond7 / Via reddit.com

    u/ComeAlong_Pond7

    17. "Norway looks fun."

    &quot;Farts-humper&quot;
    u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

    u/Material-Practice-58

    18. "And toddlers, too. :)"

    &quot;wait &#x27;til your cat sees this box.&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

    19. "Transportations verse 7:2."

    &quot;Jesus said&quot;
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    20. "I love pie!"

    Sign for Pi on a street sign
    u/TaurusPTPew / Via reddit.com

    u/TaurusPTPew

    21. "Still better than Black Friday sales."

    &quot;Buy 2 items pay for both&quot;
    u/Luna-grass / Via reddit.com

    u/Luna-grass

    22. "I believe I can fly."

    &quot;If at first you don&#x27;t succeed, then skydiving isn&#x27;t for you.&quot;
    u/Fantastic-Cow-1617 / Via reddit.com

    u/Fantastic-Cow-1617

    23. "Especially no profanity."

    &quot;NO Penguins&quot;
    u/just_alessia / Via reddit.com

    u/just_alessia

