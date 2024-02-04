Skip To Content
    19 Signs From This Past Week That'll Make You Laugh Wayyyyyy Harder Than Any Joke Your Ex Ever Made

    You've had a rough week — take a load off and giggle at these funny signs.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    February is here, and the funny signs just keep on rolling in. So let's take a moment and enjoy the best of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

    1. "Is anyone curious about what 'more' is?"

    A &quot;Badcock Home Furniture &amp;amp; More&quot; sign lit up with &quot;cock&quot; and &quot;&amp;amp;more&quot; lit up
    u/KCousins4President / Via reddit.com

    u/KCousins4President

    2. "Brilliant!"

    Road sign: Slow down! There&#x27;s a cruiser behind this sign!!
    u/MemorableKidsMoments / Via reddit.com

    u/MemorableKidsMoments

    3. "I’ll have the soup and salad, please."

    Handwritten restaurant sign: &quot;Soup of the day: Whiskey with H20 croutons&quot; with whiskey glass drawn
    u/little_angel56 / Via reddit.com

    u/little_angel56

    4. "Everything happens for a reason…"

    Store sign: &quot;Everything happens for a reason, sometimes the reason is you&#x27;re stupid and make bad decisions&quot;
    u/MistyLuHu / Via reddit.com

    u/MistyLuHu

    5. "I really like this sign."

    &quot;No eye contact / Penalty £200&quot;
    u/dishonoredboi / Via reddit.com

    u/dishonoredboi

    6. "You are the solution to my problems."

    Handwritten on chalkboard outside store: &quot;Hungry? We have food / Thirsty? We have alcohol  / Lonely? we have alcohol&quot;
    u/ScarlettPrincess_ / Via reddit.com

    u/ScarlettPrincess_

    7. "That car is a beast!"

    Sign on the back of a little car behind large trailer: &quot;Be patient I&#x27;m pushing as fast as I can!&quot;
    u/CalepinDiatoms50 / Via reddit.com

    u/CalepinDiatoms50

    8. "The most useful sign."

    &quot;No mobiles on the dance floor, please / It kills the vibe and makes you look like a boring bastard&quot;
    u/phenoxider / Via reddit.com

    u/phenoxider

    9. "Words (pics) to live by."

    &quot;Don&#x27;t be a [pizza icon] [shit icon]
    u/beachvbguy / Via reddit.com

    u/beachvbguy

    10. "Take care of the beer like a baby."

    &quot;You wouldn&#x27;t carry a baby with one hand, would you? Why treat your beer any differently?&quot;
    u/Broad-Fault / Via reddit.com

    u/Broad-Fault

    11. "Great advice."

    &quot;Warning: Never put your fingers where you wouldn&#x27;t put your dick&quot; (with rotating metal blades)
    u/Danielsows / Via reddit.com

    u/Danielsows

    12. "Is that a sign or a philosophical statement?"

    &quot;Please wait patiently for the failure of the system&quot; below what looks like Chinest
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    13. "Funny bar sign."

    Handwritten sign: &quot;The average human walks 900 miles per year and drinks 22 gallons of beer, which means the average human gets 41 miles per gallon, not bad&quot;
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    u/TeachMeImWilling69

    14. "Always use the stairs."

    &quot;In case of fire use stairs&quot; with icon of person appearing to hold a stairway to attack a flame
    u/Sillysam28 / Via reddit.com

    u/Sillysam28

    15. "His bark is bigger than his bite."

    &quot;Beware of log&quot; sign with chain attached to a log
    u/Proper-Connection-32 / Via reddit.com

    u/Proper-Connection-32

    16. "Don’t wet the dry."

    &quot;This is a hand dryer not a urinal&quot; above what looks like a small urinal
    u/SensurroundSlapdash / Via reddit.com

    u/SensurroundSlapdash

    17. "You really should."

    &quot;Employees are required to wash hands before returning to work / The rest of you should wash your hands too, but I&#x27;m not your momma&quot;
    u/Bodaciousdrake / Via reddit.com

    u/Bodaciousdrake

    18. "Obvious sign?"

    &quot;Caution: Fire is hot&quot;
    u/Broad-Fault / Via reddit.com

    u/Broad-Fault

    19. "This sign is so right."

    Handwritten sign on chalkboard: &quot;A wise doctor once wrote&quot; followed by an indecipherable scrawl
    u/Broad-Fault / Via reddit.com

    u/Broad-Fault