18 Funny Signs This Week That Made Me Laugh More Than Any Male Comedian I've Ever Paid To See

These signs are 18 instances of pure comedy with no skips, stg.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Somehow, we're nearly a month into 2024 already. Time may be a cruel and unrelenting mistress, but at least we can all take a moment and laugh at this week's roundup of hilarious and giggle-worthy signs, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "Never mistreat the trees."

u/DA_REAL_KHORNE

u/DA_REAL_KHORNE

2. "You have been warned."

u/Material-Practice-58

u/Material-Practice-58

3. "Neighbors are something we all hate."

u/Kami--karma

u/Kami--karma

4. "These signs tell the truth."

u/Competitive_Bear_807

u/Competitive_Bear_807

5. "What a find in London."

u/AprilBoon

u/AprilBoon

6. "Sweet dreams are made of cheese."

u/BaronVonBroccoli

u/BaronVonBroccoli

7. "Please don’t do that, okay?"

u/iMestie

u/iMestie

8. "One piece of advice we need to consider."

u/Traditional_Change16

u/Traditional_Change16

9. "Amish racing."

u/KindAbility2051

u/KindAbility2051

10. "No sir, will not walk there sir."

u/No_Emergency8932

u/No_Emergency8932

11. "Too literally."

u/cekkaaaaaaaa

u/cekkaaaaaaaa

12. "Cry from the heart."

u/phenoxider

u/phenoxider

13. "Clint eats wood."

u/donmreddit

u/donmreddit

14. "If you ask me politely..."

u/Kami--karma

u/Kami--karma

15. "That's not a sign, that's a story."

u/Agustin984355

u/Agustin984355

16. "Must be a real deep wash."

u/anhydrous_

u/anhydrous_

17. "Proof they bite or gnaw."

u/Tomthelibraryguy

u/Tomthelibraryguy

18. "Wouldn't have thought to look there."

u/beachvbguy