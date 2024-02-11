Skip To Content
    17 Funny Signs From This Past Week That'll Make You Giggle, Chortle, And Everything In Between

    Simply put, more than a few of these are *chef's kiss*.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    February is already here (how???) so let's forget about the cruel passage of time for a moment and laugh at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

    1. "Circle K is fed up."

    u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

    2. "Hmmm, tough choice."

    u/Poke-girl56 / Via reddit.com

    3. "Seeing double."

    u/doesntmakeitalright / Via reddit.com

    4. "Says what it says."

    u/beachvbguy / Via reddit.com

    5. "They had to put up a sign. 🤣"

    u/phoenix-fatale / Via reddit.com

    6. "Don't act like a human."

    u/StarSpell_ / Via reddit.com

    7. "These things shouldn't exist."

    u/BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

    8. "Rules of forensics lab."

    u/MariaxBenitez1 / Via reddit.com

    9. "Yeah, me too."

    u/phoenix-fatale / Via reddit.com

    10. "We're gonna die as a species..."

    u/Sizeable-cult31 / Via reddit.com

    11. "They just want to help a little, right?"

    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    12. "Exactly the way our ancestors met."

    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    13. "Well then I’m definitely going in!"

    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    14. "Jon is right."

    u/cutefunnyfunny / Via reddit.com

    15. "In a pizza joint bathroom..."

    u/whossasha / Via reddit.com

    16. "This is actually hilarious."

    u/The_Black_Jacket / Via reddit.com

    17. "Too cold here."

    u/PinkFlower__ / Via reddit.com

