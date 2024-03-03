Skip To Content
    18 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Lost Consciousness For A Second And Saw The Other Side

    This week has been rough — time to take a break and chortle at these silly little signs.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We had to take a break from the weekly funniest signs roundup last week, but we're back, and the signs are just as funny and sign-y as ever! Please enjoy, courtesy of r/funnysigns.

    1. "One year left..."

    Sign with text “We plan to cut all homeless people in half by 2025” with a Conservative Party logo
    u/ilaydagirl / Via reddit.com

    2. "Is that even physically possible?"

    Sign depicting no drinking from toilet with a stick figure and a red cross over it
    u/celestial-chic / Via reddit.com

    3. "Time to paint me."

    Two images: a red post box with &quot;TIME TO PAINT ME RED AGAIN&quot; and another with &quot;RESULT THANK YOU&quot; sign after repaint
    u/Lazy-Sort-9274 / Via reddit.com

    4. "Roombas have no natural predators."

    Poster for a lost Roomba with humorous missing pet-style details, asking for its return
    u/Dangerous_Pea3139 / Via reddit.com

    5. "Made to last."

    Sign reads &quot;Holds up to 1000 lbs&quot; next to a collapsed table with several bags that were on it
    u/cachry / Via reddit.com

    6. "Woah, thanks for telling me."

    Sign on peanuts display reads &quot;This product contains peanuts.&quot;
    u/Arab_Femboy1 / Via reddit.com

    7. "Your tax dollars at work…"

    Sign reads &quot;SIDEWALK ENDS&quot; where a concrete sidewalk meets grass
    u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

    8. "Life-changing sign."

    Directional signs pointing to &quot;LONDON&quot; and &quot;FRANCE&quot; with undergarments hanging on one sign
    u/gleontqwai / Via reddit.com

    9. "Measure twice..."

    Wooden framed sign with text &quot;MEASURE TWICE CUT ONCE&quot; above a saw blade illustration
    u/magicshaw / Via reddit.com

    10. "Gotta watch this man..."

    Sign on store counter reads &quot;No Watching while phone being fixed, Makes me nervous,&quot; prohibiting observation of repairs
    u/magicshaw / Via reddit.com

    11. "Well, alrighty then!"

    Sign reads &quot;This is not Burger King. You don&#x27;t get it your way. You get it our way or you don&#x27;t get the son of a bitch!&quot; surrounded by bottles and decor
    u/JuracichPark / Via reddit.com

    12. "We wizards."

    Sign saying &quot;Wizards are prohibited - You know what you did&quot; with a wizard hat in a prohibition circle
    u/Odd-Tutor931 / Via reddit.com

    13. "Hey, they're cheap."

    Sign reads &quot;Unassembled Snowman for Sale&quot; with an arrow pointing to snow and a drawing of a snowman for reference
    u/Wild_Alina / Via reddit.com

    14. "For what it's worth..."

    Stop sign with added text &quot;Children What&#x27;s that Sound? Everybody look What&#x27;s going down&quot; on a tree-lined street
    u/cachry / Via reddit.com

    15. "Would you vote for Vader?"

    Sign with &quot;Darth Vader - Together we can rule the galaxy&quot; alongside the logo &quot;Your Galactic Empire&quot; on grass
    u/Made-4-U / Via reddit.com

    16. "These lawyers must be good."

    Sign on a wall reading &quot;Ditcher, Quick &amp;amp; Hyde Divorce Lawyers.&quot;
    u/-QueenIvy / Via reddit.com

    17. "I don't smoke anyway."

    Sign reads &quot;Swimming Notice: Minnesota State Law strictly prohibits underwater smoking.&quot;
    u/Sweetbabe29 / Via reddit.com

    18. "I can’t, sorry. 😭"

    Sign reads &quot;All Employees Must Stop Crying Before Returning to Work&quot; displayed near a sink
    u/coleisw4ck / Via reddit.com

    ...and let us know which sign was your favorite in the comments!