19 Signs From This Week That Beg The Question: "Is It Possible To Be TOO Funny??"

Number 16 is a true delight.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Another week, another hilarious roundup of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. You know the drill. Just enjoy!!!

1. "Don't be like Kevin."

Chalkboard with a message encouraging buying flowers from florists instead of supermarkets, accompanied by a simple drawing of a person
u/chopstickedinhalf / Via reddit.com

2. "Is this person a control freak or just frugal?"

Signs: &quot;Employees Must Wash Hands&quot; above mirror &amp;amp; &quot;THE SOAP IS LIQUID NO NEED TO WET YOUR HANDS&quot; on soap dispenser
u/iamalstar88 / Via reddit.com

3. "A plan to profit in tough economic times."

Sign that says, just sold my homing pigeon on eBay for the 22nd time
u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

4. "No party without cake."

Road sign reads &quot;WINTER CONDITIONS DRIVE WITH CARE&quot;  but it looks like it says cake instead of care
u/PurpleRuby_ / Via reddit.com

5. "Business hours."

Sign with humorous business hours, mentioning varied opening and closing times, admitting inconsistency
u/Born_Sarcastic_59 / Via reddit.com

6. "I would pay for the guy's meal myself…"

Blackboard with a Valentine&#x27;s Day offer, giving discounts based on relationship status, humorously suggesting a free offer for bringing both a girlfriend and wife. Terms and conditions apply
u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

7. "Funny for us, but :( for the sign."

Digital street sign with a sad face
u/FutureTailor9 / Via reddit.com

8. "True, and true to life."

Chalkboard with text: &quot;There are better things in the world than alcohol, but alcohol sort of compensates for not getting them!&quot;
u/surya_hot / Via reddit.com

9. "I hope his boss has a sense of humor."

A roadside sign with the text &quot;MY BOSS TOLD ME TO CHANGE THE SIGN SO I DID.&quot;
u/PrettySuccubus / Via reddit.com

10. "This is so real, though."

Sign reads &quot;NEVER IN THE HISTORY OF CALM DOWN HAS ANYONE CALMED DOWN BY BEING TOLD TO CALM DOWN&quot;
u/coleisw4ck / Via reddit.com

11. "Confusing sign."

Sign reads &quot;DON&#x27;T PULL PUSH ONLY&quot; indicating the door should only be pushed to open
u/PurpleRuby_ / Via reddit.com

12. "Ouch. Paul, fess up dude…"

Message on wall demands &#x27;Paul&#x27; to confess affair or the writer will, with an added note of a pregnancy revelation
u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

13. "Vacuums suck!"

vacuum store sign reads &quot;EVERETT VACUUM EVERYTHING WE SELL SUCKS&quot;
u/OM502 / Via reddit.com

14. "Now that's a surprise."

Store display with a sign saying &quot;Surprise your valentine&quot; above a selection of hammers
u/cutefunnyfunny / Via reddit.com

15. "Just like our neighbor's dog."

Sign with humorous saying: &#x27;If a tree falls in the forest and no one&#x27;s there to see it, a Chihuahua 500 miles away will bark at it.&#x27;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

16. "Attention."

outdoor sign that tells owners to clean up after their dog and then addresses dogs with, grrr, bark, woof
u/phoenix-fatale / Via reddit.com

17. "Does anyone know if Ted is ok?"

Sign torn in half on a tree reads &quot;TED PASSING OUT&quot;
u/Lucky_Star__ / Via reddit.com

18. "You can't get in here in any way."

Sign on gate reads &quot;STRICTLY NO ACCESS&quot; but you can easily walk around it
u/Poke-girl56 / Via reddit.com

19. "I'll definitely remember that."

Sign at a meat counter reads: &quot;A GOOD DRY RUB ENHANCES OUR MEAT. STOP LAUGHING.&quot;
u/itspaigeygirl / Via reddit.com

