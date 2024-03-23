Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

19 Signs From The Past Week Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Nearly Forgot How To Breathe

It's time to laugh and enjoy some silly little signs.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

You made it through yet another challenging and arduous week!!! As a reward, take a second to enjoy the funniest signs of the last week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "12-year-olds are genius."

Poster with text joking that a child thinks a floppy disc is a 3D-printed save icon
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

u/EndersGame_Reviewer

2. "Yeah, that's somewhat true, to be honest."

Poster with a cigarette, stating &quot;Smoking is good for the environment because it kills human beings,&quot; as a sarcastic environmental message
u/Sea-Concern-4130 / Via reddit.com

u/Sea-Concern-4130

3. "Lift in case of emergency."

Sign reading &#x27;CAPTAIN&#x27;S USE ONLY&#x27; lifts to reveal navigation aids underneath
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

u/EndersGame_Reviewer

4. "Technically true."

Three containers of vegan ice cream with a sign listing it as sugar-free, egg-free, lactose-free, and no calories
u/Luke333_ / Via reddit.com

u/Luke333_

5. "Let's see who dares!!"

Sign reads &quot;ZOO RULES THOSE WHO THROW OBJECTS AT THE CROCODILES/SNAKES WILL BE ASKED TO RETRIEVE THEM&quot; with a red circle around it
u/Views009 / Via reddit.com

u/Views009

6. "A great workplace."

Sign in warehouse reads &quot;PLEASE DON&#x27;T DO COKE IN THE BATHROOM&quot;
u/mij8907 / Via reddit.com

u/mij8907

7. "This is the bathroom of the year..."

Humorous bathroom review sign with parody quotes and fictitious award symbols
u/kinkyxqueenx / Via reddit.com

u/kinkyxqueenx

8. "But I've got data."

Chalkboard sign on a beach reads &quot;WE DO NOT HAVE WIFI talk to each other Pretend it&#x27;s 1995.&quot;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

u/EndersGame_Reviewer

9. "You listening, Abby?"

Sign outside Dairy Queen with message &quot;ABBY YOU NEED TO SHOW UP FOR WORK&quot;
u/ariana_xxx_ / Via reddit.com

u/ariana_xxx_

10. "Life's too short."

Sign reads &quot;PLEASE RUN down the hill SCREAMING&quot; with &quot;By order of life&#x27;s too short&quot; below, near a hill
u/milalollipop / Via reddit.com

u/milalollipop

11. "Ooh, so much cheekiness!"

Sign reads &quot;Support your Local Pole Dancer!&quot; with humorous subtext about keeping people energized
u/larabubble / Via reddit.com

u/larabubble

12. "Men are mens."

A doorknob strategically placed where the male genitalia should go
u/alinagodwomen / Via reddit.com

u/alinagodwomen

13. "I prefer the old version."

Graffiti on a wall parodying the phrase &quot;Live, Laugh, Love&quot; with additional negative words saying &quot;Eat Shit Die&quot;
u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

u/abaganoush

14. "I've seen this kind of disaster before."

Handwritten sign expressing frustration about a repeatedly damaged toilet, suggesting a doctor&#x27;s visit or humorous alternatives
u/lizflamehotest / Via reddit.com

u/lizflamehotest

15. "What a deal."

Sign reads &quot;FREE TESLA OIL CHANGES&quot; at a TAKE 5 location, humorously offering a service Teslas do not need
u/phillycknsand / Via reddit.com

u/phillycknsand

16. "'I pay my parking fee, therefore I am.' —Descartes"

Sign in parking garage reads &quot;Please pay your parking fee before existing,&quot; likely meaning &quot;exiting.&quot;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

u/EndersGame_Reviewer

17. "Okay, no problem."

Handwritten sign on a card reader says &quot;Penis broken please use finger,&quot; meant to read &quot;Pen is broken.&quot;
u/lunaa_heart / Via reddit.com

u/lunaa_heart

18. "This does not look good."

Sign reads &quot;FREE Spicy Pumpkins Try One! Trick or Treat&quot; with a bowl of small orange peppers shaped like pumpkins
u/frecklesyumi / Via reddit.com

u/frecklesyumi

19. "It's not so much if it can, but if it should."

Store sign with items listed: &quot;CAN FISH,&quot; &quot;MICROWAVE,&quot; and &quot;SOUP&quot; in separate lines
u/Garrod_Ran / Via reddit.com

u/Garrod_Ran

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

19 Signs From The Past Week That Are So Funny, You'll Wonder Why Male Comedians Even Try