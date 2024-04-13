19 Funny Signs From The Past Week Guaranteed To Have You Chuckling Through The Pain

It's been a long week, and you deserve to laugh at some signs.

Shelby Heinrich
BuzzFeed Staff

We had to take a brief break from rounding up the funniest signs on the internet, but we're back! Please enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "Are you efforting enough?"

List titled &quot;Things That Don&#x27;t Require Effort&quot; with items, overwritten with &quot;All of This Requires EFFORT&quot;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

2. "Boys and Girls trash?"

Two gender-specific trash bins with symbols indicating recycling for Seoul University
u/Complete_Wear3844 / Via reddit.com

3. "How did I miss the last nine world wars?"

&quot;World War 11&quot;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

4. "Everybody knows the 'I before E' rule…right?"

Sign with text &quot;I before E except when your foreign neighbor Keith receives eight counterfeit beige sleighs from feisty caffeinated weightlifters. Weird.&quot;
u/ITSSTILLWHATITIS / Via reddit.com

5. "Always speak the truth."

Handwritten sign in front of a house stating it&#x27;s for sale by owner due to an unpleasant neighbor
u/Suryaprincess / Via reddit.com

6. "Why does this sound right and wrong at the same time?"

Sign reads &quot;ALL LOBSTER PRICES HAVE INCREASED DUE TO HIGH LOBSTER PRICES,&quot; with a person in the background
u/mij8907 / Via reddit.com

7. "Vote with your foot."

Electronic roadside sign with text asking drivers who dislike speeding tickets to raise their right foot
u/Odd-Tutor931 / Via reddit.com

8. "Broooooooooo."

Handwritten sign reading &quot;Going to Jail Sale&quot; placed on grass near a sidewalk and vehicle
u/Proper-Connection-32 / Via reddit.com

9. "Leah has a bright future."

List of children&#x27;s career aspirations on a wall, including various professions like firefighter, artist, and dentist
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

10. "I would do the same."

A collapsed house with &quot;Got the spider!&quot; spray-painted on the side
u/gedeon08 / Via reddit.com

11. "NOKI PARNG."

Handmade sign on a wall with the words &quot;NO PARKING&quot; split unevenly between two pieces of metal
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

12. "What a detailed guide."

Sign illustrating puppy growth stages: 0-4 months - small puppy, 4-24 months - velociraptor, 2+ years - adult dog. Text advises planning for development
u/You_go_girlll / Via reddit.com

13. "Deadpan humor"

Sign reads &quot;IN CASE OF BROKEN GLASS&quot; with a dustpan and brush inside a red box
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

14. "You've been warned!"

Rear of a bus with a graphic of Gandalf and text &quot;YOU SHALL NOT PASS!&quot; blocking a road
u/Interesting-Ask9535 / Via reddit.com

15. "Poor Pete. 😔"

Humorous sign stating &quot;This is a velociraptor-free workplace&quot; with &quot;6 days since the last incident&quot; and a &quot;We miss you Pete&quot; note
u/Baby-Lea / Via reddit.com

16. "That’s good to know."

A caution sign on a ski slope reads &quot;TREES DON&#x27;T MOVE&quot; with a skier and snowboarder in the background
u/ahmetinhiyari / Via reddit.com

17. "Don't we all?"

Warning sign on machinery humorously reading &quot;DANGER - THIS MACHINE HATES IDIOTS,&quot; with pictograms illustrating harm
u/Glamourous_Goddess / Via reddit.com

18. "Pointless sign."

Sign on door reads &quot;PUSH TO OPEN. If that does not work PULL. If both do not work, try the ACTUAL ENTRANCE around the corner.&quot;
u/TripHippies_ / Via reddit.com

19. "But look at that face."

Handwritten signs on glass doors say &#x27;TOILET BUT! CATS PAST HERE!&#x27; and &#x27;THEY CAN NOT GET OUT!! KEEP CLOSED&#x27; with a cat sitting inside
u/Real-Luna / Via reddit.com

