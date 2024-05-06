    19 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I'm Still Wiping Tears From My Eyes

    #1 is truly a delight.

    You know what time it is — it's time to cope with the cruel passage of time by laughing at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

    1. "Spotted on our walk, above the free dog treats our neighbors offer."

    Sign about dog lawyer services with humorous text and a dog&#x27;s picture, attached to a tree
    u/HairballTheory / Via reddit.com

    2. "Choose your battle wisely."

    Signboard on a sidewalk with arrows pointing left to &quot;PIZZA&quot; and right to &quot;CRUEL WORLD.&quot;
    u/nuttie-Ivana / Via reddit.com

    3. "When you finally got enough money to open your restaurant."

    Neon sign for a provocatively named restaurant above its window front
    u/Icey_bun09 / Via reddit.com

    4. "Anddd...that's exactly how you do it."

    Note from mom outlining the WiFi password is unlocked by sending her a clean kitchen photo
    u/blondebabyyy_ / Via reddit.com

    5. "At least the sign is polite. 🤣"

    Sign reads &quot;OLD PLUMBING PLEASE EXTRUDE THINNEST TURD POSSIBLE FOR OPTIMAL FLUSH&quot; on a wall
    u/-CuteLara / Via reddit.com

    6. "Home sweet home."

    A doormat with content warning labels such as &quot;Strong Language&quot; and &quot;Mature Humor&quot;
    u/MilaRadiance07 / Via reddit.com

    7. "Where are you going?"

    Street signs at an intersection labeled &quot;Heaven&quot; and &quot;Hell&quot; against a clear sky
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    8. "Don't forget."

    Sign reads &#x27;Back to School&#x27; above a liquor shelf in a store, implying humor in the context
    u/AwesomeeLea / Via reddit.com

    9. "What is ahead?"

    Traffic sign labeled &quot;AHEAD&quot; on a post beside a sidewalk with houses in the background
    u/3point_one / Via reddit.com

    10. "Princess treatment."

    Sign reads &quot;PRINCESS PARKING ONLY, ALL OTHERS WILL BE TOAD,&quot; with arrows pointing left and right, in a parking lot
    u/xkylieeee / Via reddit.com

    11. "Gold trash."

    Sign in window reads &quot;Be a useless person but pretty&quot; with mixed English and Chinese text
    u/hutao_simper / Via reddit.com

    12. "Sure...I'll try my best."

    Sign above urinal reads &quot;PLEASE STAND HERE&quot; with footprints indicating where to stand
    u/adex_19 / Via reddit.com

    13. "Hey, candies. 😊"

    Graffiti on a rock above a small cave entrance reads &quot;Free Candy&quot; with an arrow pointing down
    u/LeaDreamer / Via reddit.com

    14. "Please don’t."

    A sing showing a person washing their feet in the sink, with a circle and line going through it and the text por favor NO
    u/Top_Bid_8097 / Via reddit.com

    15. "Beards are cool. Mullets are bad."

    Sign reads &quot;Beards are cool. Mullets are bad.&quot; with happy/sad face icons, above a toilet paper holder
    u/IgoatShesterkin / Via reddit.com

    16. "Save energy!!"

    Sign reads &quot;SAVE ENERGY - How would you like it, if someone turned you on and then left?&quot; with a cartoon light switch
    u/ApartmentFlat7530 / Via reddit.com

    17. "This is Sparta!!!"

    Wet floor sign with handwritten &quot;This is SPARTA!&quot; taped above the caution symbol
    u/No-Pace8033 / Via reddit.com

    18. "Who would?"

    Sign reads: &quot;SAFETY NOTICE PLEASE DO NOT BOARD THE BUS ONCE THE DRIVER HAS CLOSED THE BUS DOORS&quot;
    u/annabellee_2006 / Via reddit.com

    19. "Wait. What?"

    Sign warning against trespassing due to active government experiments with humorous exaggerated side effects
    u/_LittleLuna / Via reddit.com

