19 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Popped A Muscle In My Back And Shed A Single Tear

Please chuckle and chortle to your heart's content.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Dear reader, you've made it through another tough week of existing — I'm so proud of you!!! As a reward, please enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "It's a win-win profit right there."

Sign on glass door offering a 10% discount for spotting spelling mistakes in the menu
u/emma_hope2005 / Via reddit.com

u/emma_hope2005

2. "This poster I saw in my neighborhood."

Lost cat poster with humorous text, claiming the cat is a liar about being unfed and is on a diet
u/zekeboy45 / Via reddit.com

u/zekeboy45

3. "The advertisement caught attention."

A sign reads &quot;State of Vermont Pure Maple Syrup Sold Here&quot; with a graphic of a syrup jug
u/annabellee_2006 / Via reddit.com

u/annabellee_2006

4. "Which way would you turn?"

Road marking with a misspelling, should read &quot;TURN RIGHT&quot; but says &quot;TURN BEAT&quot; instead
u/paa_wnn / Via reddit.com

u/paa_wnn

5. "Who plays here?"

Workers are fixing a stadium sign where some letters are missing or covered
u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

u/Material-Practice-58

6. "Every joke has a bit of truth."

Sign with hiking tip advising to stay put if lost in the woods for better chances of being found, with playful remark
u/mydadandi / Via reddit.com

u/mydadandi

7. "Such a long day."

Sign announcing bridge closure for one day between October 17 and 28
u/xIm_Reax / Via reddit.com

u/xIm_Reax

8. "Good invention."

Sign on a glass of beer reads &quot;Gone to PEE - Leave my drink alone&quot; at The Square Castle bar
u/azamsahil / Via reddit.com

u/azamsahil

9. "Just don't."

Sign partially obscured by bushes reads &quot;DO NOT.&quot; Full instruction unclear
u/_Sexy_Doll / Via reddit.com

u/_Sexy_Doll

10. "I'm disappointed."

Sign humorously advertises a &quot;FREE BLOWJOB&quot; to capture attention for a 5 mph speed limit reminder
u/Even_Kiwi_1166 / Via reddit.com

u/Even_Kiwi_1166

11. "Be careful."

Sign warning of a cougar in the area, advising to stay on trails and not let men under 30 travel alone
u/_LittleLuna / Via reddit.com

u/_LittleLuna

12. "Effective fire extinguisher."

Sign reading &quot;FIRE EXTINGUISHER&quot; with an arrow pointing to a water bottle on a hook
u/paa_wnn / Via reddit.com

u/paa_wnn

13. "Whoever did this makes a good point."

Sign at Christadelphian Meeting Room stating &quot;Evolution is a Lie&quot; with details on a Bible address every Sunday, offering a reward for disproving evolution
u/Diamond_Muse_ / Via reddit.com

u/Diamond_Muse_

14. "Not bad. 🤔🤔"

Chalkboard sign with humorous comparison of walking miles to beer consumption, crediting Jim Beam
u/SimpleMila / Via reddit.com

u/SimpleMila

15. "You need a better graphic artist."

Caution sign with a handwritten note reading &quot;Worms may chase you!!&quot; below a printed warning icon
u/emma_hope2005 / Via reddit.com

u/emma_hope2005

16. "You got that? Not a drill."

Sign shaped like an upside-down hammer with text &quot;THIS IS NOT A DRILL&quot; placed above a spinning drill bit creating a hole
u/DiligentFox1728 / Via reddit.com

u/DiligentFox1728

17. "Things I hate."

Handwritten note listing humorously contradictory dislikes: vandalism, lists, irony, repetition, and inconsistency
u/AlinaYoung / Via reddit.com

u/AlinaYoung

18. "They always bring in the legal issues."

A handwritten note with humorous complaints about the blood donation process
u/Cute_Dollie / Via reddit.com

u/Cute_Dollie

19. "I'm sure he's a friendly fellow."

Note on window warns not to open more than a crack due to geese, with a goose visible outside
u/defCONCEPT / Via reddit.com

u/defCONCEPT

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

19 Funny Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Wheeze-Laugh For 3.5 Minutes Straight