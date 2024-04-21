19 Funny Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Wheeze-Laugh For 3.5 Minutes Straight

Life is hard, but it gets easier when you can laugh at silly little signs.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Another week has passed us by, and you know what that means: time to enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1. "Fart water it is, then."

Sign reads &quot;WATER FART FREE,&quot; due to incorrect line break, meant to say &quot;FREE WATER.&quot;
u/heyjatin / Via reddit.com

2. "Graphically accurate."

Sign with &quot;NO&quot; above a skull and two hands raised above water, indicating danger or no swimming
u/Marymenot / Via reddit.com

3. "Oh damn...OK?"

Electronic sign displaying &quot;Slutstation&quot;, meaning end station in Swedish, at a train or bus station
u/daringdaisyyy / Via reddit.com

4. "From the Netherlands."

Humorous warning sign stating unattended children will be sold to the circus
u/Attic_Gnome / Via reddit.com

5. "He's so sad."

Handwritten note asking if an octopus should have fewer legs, with &quot;Yes&quot; votes shown
u/xIm_Reax / Via reddit.com

6. "If you have any clue, let me know."

Sign reading &quot;SELF CEMETERY&quot; on a grassy area with trees in the background
u/Beautiful_Musee / Via reddit.com

7. "Thank you, Captain Obvious."

A fire pit with flames and a caution sign reading &quot;FIRE IS HOT! PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH&quot;
u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

Sign on a wall with a programmer joke that reads &#x27;!:false It&#x27;s funny because it’s true.&#x27;
u/TheWorldsShadow / Via reddit.com

9. "Never say never."

Shelves for printer ink cartridges with an empty stock and a sign stating &#x27;Never run out of ink.&#x27;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

10. "Malicious compliance."

Sign reads &quot;No drinks back here unless they have a screw on top. Thank Management,&quot; with cup and screw illustrating the joke
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

11. "Well...hmmm."

Billboard with text &quot;YOU DON&#x27;T MATTER GIVE UP&quot; possibly missing punctuation
u/InflationPure / Via reddit.com

12. "Beware indeed."

Humorous sign with &quot;BEWARE OF MY WIENER&quot; text and a dachshund illustration, meant as a joke for dog owners
u/TaurusPTPew / Via reddit.com

13. "In case of emergency, die."

Emergency phone with number &#x27;999&#x27; above it, attached to a pole for public use
u/Strong-Big-5099 / Via reddit.com

14. "Say what? Eat what?"

Roadside sign reads &quot;GOT CRAB S? WE DO! COME EAT US OUT,&quot; indicating a seafood offering with a spacing error
u/Competitive_Royal476 / Via reddit.com

15. "I don't think I want to find out."

Sign in front of a house reads &quot;Protected by F*** Around and Find Out Surveillance&quot; with humorous intent
u/GoldenGoddess11 / Via reddit.com

16. "The sign is just enthusiastically saving your ass."

Caution sign on stairs with humorous message about falling fabulously
u/emma_hope2005 / Via reddit.com

17. "Coffee is life!"

Humorous sign reading &quot;Coffee spelled backwards is eeffoc... I don&#x27;t give eeffoc until I&#x27;ve had my coffee&quot; with a coffee cup
u/TeachMeImWilling69 / Via reddit.com

18. "I think we can all agree on this."

Sign reads &quot;The first 5 days after the weekend are the hardest.&quot;
u/SparklingChixx / Via reddit.com

19. "What did Joe do?"

Sign states &quot;This work center has been accident-free since Joe left&quot; with safety and quality excellence slogans below
u/Barbiedoll_2005 / Via reddit.com

