    What's better than finally leaving a toxic work environment? The petty satisfaction of having your boss — the one who either fired you or forced you to quit — come CRAWLING BACK the second they realize how valuable you really are. If you can relate to this, these 14 screenshots are for you.

    Judgemental Films

    1. This boss who effed around a little too much and DEFINITELY found out:

    &quot;I&#x27;m still pissed off, but that made up for it just a little bit.&quot;
    u/Charlie_Steve / Via reddit.com

    2. This boss who made a snap decision while their employee was sick and regretted it immediately:

    &quot;They fired my husband and have since come crawling back&quot;
    u/Solid_Information_66 / Via reddit.com

    3. This boss who tried to guilt their employee into coming in after leaving them high and dry for two months:

    &quot;can u at least work tonight ?&quot;
    u/Ch1ll1nman / Via reddit.com

    4. This boss who sent this pathetic little message to their employee who quit because they kept getting scheduled with an abusive coworker:

    &quot;I am expecting you to come to work today&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    5. This boss who demanded the files, but will not ever be getting the files:

    &quot;Please send Buttermilk pdf and we&#x27;ll be done&quot;
    u/tacoben56 / Via reddit.com

    6. This boss who came back with their tail between their legs after acting like a total monster:

    &quot;If not I really wish you well.&quot;
    u/thexvoid / Via reddit.com

    7. This boss who had no problem belittling an employee but still reached out for help rebooting the system four months after they quit:

    &quot;I am done with this conversation...&quot;
    u/Underfire17 / Via reddit.com
    &quot;what&#x27;s your email and password for the myorderbox thing so we can renew it&quot;
    u/Underfire17 / Via reddit.com

    8. This boss who ALLEGEDLY keeps texting their former employee a year later on accident, but I have my doubts:

    &quot;Sorry wrong ____ again&quot;
    u/Nikkerdoodle71 / Via reddit.com

    9. This boss who fired someone and then had the gall to ask them for an IG shoutout once they got a little bit famous:

    &quot;I know I can count on you, looking forward to next week.&quot;
    u/PurveyorOfSapristi / Via reddit.com

    10. This boss who fired an employee and then tried to make it all go away by sending an NDA:

    &quot;Farms has requested you sign the document&quot;
    u/breakyourfac / Via reddit.com

    11. This boss who LOWERED an employee's wage and then groveled after they quit:

    &quot;Thanks I found out you quit through Joan!&quot;
    u/ExoticDragonfruit / Via reddit.com

    12. This boss who shamelessly sent this mass email to an employee who quit just 24 hours prior:

    &quot;We&#x27;re hiring!&quot;
    u/Demon_Slayer_9 / Via reddit.com

    13. This boss who sent this (slightly threatening?) email to a former employee months after they quit:

    &quot;Could you send ALL code you wrote either as a repo or zip by tomorrow.&quot;
    u/logistical_question / Via reddit.com

    14. And finally, this boss who somehow thought they were entitled to an exit interview, even though their employee left the company a month ago:

    &quot;Pay an analyst whatever their fee is to figure out your employee retention issues.&quot;
    u/zboy02043 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/antiwork