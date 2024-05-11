Let's all gather 'round and enjoy some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. It's what we deserve!!!
1. "Are you sure?"
2. "Who did this?"
3. "Ya got milk?"
4. "What did they do?? I wanna know."
5. "Crowd surfing isn’t that exciting."
6. "Never tried this before."
7. "I'm guessing this sign has been stolen a few times."
8. "Come getcher bork!"
9. "How tf did I end up here?"
10. "OK, bucket list."
11. "Not sure I could eat a whole one…"
12. "Stupid, illiterate water thief."
13. "Why don't you ex-presso?"
14. "Just to flex my dog right here."
15. "Something tells me this will not help my stomach."
16. "Right or left?"
17. "Oh I SEEEE."
18. "We buy souls."
