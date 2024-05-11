  • Viral badge

18 Signs From The Past Week That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny For Their Own Good

Another week, another crop of silly little signs.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Let's all gather 'round and enjoy some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. It's what we deserve!!!

1. "Are you sure?"

A partially submerged boat with the ironic name &quot;NO WORRIES&quot; visible on its side
u/mydadandi / Via reddit.com

u/mydadandi

2. "Who did this?"

Sign reads &quot;PLEASE DO NOT USE SODA MACHINE TO WASH YOUR HANDS&quot; on a soda fountain machine
u/AkbarOnlineInfo / Via reddit.com

u/AkbarOnlineInfo

3. "Ya got milk?"

Billboard stating &quot;NUT MILK IS NOT MILK&quot; beside a road
u/Interesting-Ask9535 / Via reddit.com

u/Interesting-Ask9535

4. "What did they do?? I wanna know."

Sign with a wizard hat in a prohibitory circle, text reads &quot;Wizards are prohibited. You know what you did.&quot;
u/Cutie-Petite / Via reddit.com

u/Cutie-Petite

5. "Crowd surfing isn’t that exciting."

Sign on tree reads: &quot;NO CROWDSURFING YOU WILL IMMEDIATELY BE EJACULATED&quot; with a playground in the background
u/mij8907 / Via reddit.com

u/mij8907

6. "Never tried this before."

An Arby&#x27;s sign with some letters unlit reads &quot;RAT BEEF SANDWICH&quot; instead of the full brand name and product
u/expired__twinkies / Via reddit.com

u/expired__twinkies

7. "I'm guessing this sign has been stolen a few times."

Street sign reading &quot;Horneytown Rd&quot; with additional sign below stating &quot;This sign has RFID and GPS tracking.&quot;
u/RogueOne427 / Via reddit.com

u/RogueOne427

8. "Come getcher bork!"

Sale sign for &quot;Ground Bork&quot; at $3.50 per pound, indicating a grocery store meat section
u/TheDeucest / Via reddit.com

u/TheDeucest

9. "How tf did I end up here?"

Welcome sign for the town called Accident with town seal, against a backdrop of a road and sky
u/Sweet_LustX / Via reddit.com

u/Sweet_LustX

10. "OK, bucket list."

Sign in a bar reads &quot;DON&#x27;T DO DRUGS IN OUR BATHROOMS, SEX IS OK&quot; above a shelf of bottles
u/Barbiedoll_2005 / Via reddit.com

u/Barbiedoll_2005

11. "Not sure I could eat a whole one…"

Sign states &quot;RESTROOM IS FOR EATING CUSTOMERS ONLY,&quot; above a standard restroom sign with male and female symbols
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

u/[deleted]

12. "Stupid, illiterate water thief."

A seagull is peering into a water bowl labeled &quot;DOGS ONLY No Seagulls.&quot;
u/KittyKhaos1 / Via reddit.com

u/KittyKhaos1

13. "Why don't you ex-presso?"

Sign with joke: &quot;WHAT DO YOU CALL A SAD CUP OF COFFEE? DEPRESSO&quot; displayed outside, with a grass field and building in the background
u/WondrousLuscia / Via reddit.com

u/WondrousLuscia

14. "Just to flex my dog right here."

Lost poster for a dog named Max with an instruction for the dog to call home if it reads the poster
u/annabellee_2006 / Via reddit.com

u/annabellee_2006

15. "Something tells me this will not help my stomach."

Store shelf with assorted office supplies under a &quot;stomach relief&quot; sign
u/SnooPeppers6719 / Via reddit.com

u/SnooPeppers6719

16. "Right or left?"

Traffic sign with a left arrow above a &quot;KEEP RIGHT&quot; sign, creating a contradictory message
u/Interesting-Ask9535 / Via reddit.com

u/Interesting-Ask9535

17. "Oh I SEEEE."

Paper with &quot;EARTHQUAKE DETECTION KIT&quot; text and two googly eyes attached
u/UpperKaleidoscope532 / Via reddit.com

u/UpperKaleidoscope532

18. "We buy souls."

Multiple humorous signs on a pole offering services such as &quot;We Buy Souls&quot; and &quot;Lose 2 inches in 30 minutes, Guaranteed.&quot;
u/hutao_simper / Via reddit.com

u/hutao_simper

