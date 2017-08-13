-
1. Would you eat food off of the ground?Yes, five second rule.No, never in a million years.If there's nothing stuck to it, it's fair game.Only if it dropped on a dry surface.Food is food. I'd eat it.
2. Would you rewear dirty laundry?Only when I really need to.I only rewear jeans or bras.As long as the clothes doesn't smell.Never in a million years.All the time.
3. Do you let other people drink out of your water bottles?Absolutely, all the time.No, not in a million years.Sometimes, but I'm choosy about the people.Sometimes, but I wash it immediately afterward.Only if I'm going to throw it away when they're done.
4. Do you ever put your bare butt on the seat of public restrooms?Yes, I just get it over with.Sometimes, it depends on what the bathroom looks like.No, I always use a toilet seat liner. (If there aren't any I make one with toilet paper).No, I always squat.I actually refuse to use public restrooms.
5. Do you always wash your hands with soap?Yes, every single time.Sometimes. Every now and then I'll forget.Sometimes, if the soap smells good.No, I just don't think about it.I don't trust soap. I carry Purell at all times.Um, I don't wash my hands.
6. How do you feel about swimming in public pools and jacuzzis?I'd probably swim in them without hesitation.It wouldn't bother me if they have strict showering rules THAT ARE ACTUALLY ENFORCED.It depends on how clean the pool/jacuzzi looks.It depends on how many people are in the pool/jacuzzi.I would never swim in one. They are cesspools for germs and bacteria.
7. Do you take your cellphone to the bathroom with you and use it on the toilet?Yes, pretty much every single time.Yes, but I always sanitize it afterward.Yeah, every now and then.Nah, I think that's disgusting.
8. How often do you clean your earbuds?Every. single. day.Once a week.A few times per week.A few times per month.A few times per year.Once a year, maybe.I've never cleaned my earbuds.
9. Do you use the same kitchen towel to dry your hands that you use to dry dishes?Absolutely. I don't designate different towels for different purposes.Sometimes, by accident. But then I'll throw that one in the wash and take out another.Sometimes, if it's the only one within arm's reach.Nope, never. I always have different towels for drying hands and drying dishes.
10. Do you rinse your produce before eating it?Duh, always.Nope, I don't bother with that.Only if I'm eating the produce raw.Only if the produce looks a little dirty.I actually use a veggie wash or a vinegar solution for extra cleansing.
11. Do you always wash your hands before you eat?Yes, I won't eat until I've washed them.Sometimes. If I remember to.Sometimes, if I'm going to be eating something where I'm using my fingers.Nope, I don't ever really think about it.I literally don't wash my hands.
12. Would you ever share utensils with someone?Yes, that doesn't bother me.Maybe. It'd depend on the person.Maybe. But I'd wipe it off immediately after.No, that would definitely bother me.
13. What do you do when you handle raw meat?Immediately wash my hands after every contact, don't let any other foods come into contact with it, and scrub the kitchen afterward.Simply wash my hands when I'm done cooking and wipe down the counters.I just cook how I normally would. It doesn't bother me.I can't stand raw meat. So I don't cook it, or I make someone else do it.Huh good question, never thought about it.
14. How often do you clean your bed sheets and pillowcases?Once a month.A few times a month.Every other month.Once or twice a year.When they start to smell.Only when I get a stain or something crusted on them.Um, I don't wash those.
15. Do you bring your phone into bed with you?Yep, I put my phone on the bed all the time.Sometimes, when I go to sleep.Sometimes, but I always clean it before I do.Nope, never. That's disgusting.
16. Do you touch the door handles in public restrooms?Yes, I don't even think about it.Sometimes, but it depends on how clean the bathroom looks.No, I always use a paper towel when touching the door handle.I use the sleeve of my shirt, jacket, or sweater to touch the handle.I just wait for someone else to open the door, so I don't have to touch it.I don't really wash my hands.
17. Do you wipe down the equipment at the gym before using it?Yes, I wipe down all equipment before I decide to use it.Yes, but I only wipe down the machines before I use them.No, but I always take a shower directly afterwards.No, but I wipe down the equipment after I use it.Nah, I don't wipe down before or after.I don't use gym equipment. It's gross how many people use them.
18. Do you wear your shoes in the house, and then walk around barefoot afterward?Yes, all the time.Yes, but I take them off when I go in the bedroom.Sometimes, if I forget to take my shoes off or I'm in a hurry.I never allow shoes to be worn in my house. That's gross.I change into specific slippers that are never worn outside the house.
19. Do you ever get into bed without showering?Yes, all the time. I only take showers in the morning.Yes, but only if I didn't really do anything that day and I feel clean.Sometimes, it depends on how tired I am.No, I would never get into my bed without having showered first.
vote votesNo, I would never get into my bed without having showered first.