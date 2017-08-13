 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
Health

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Don't even act like you don't use your phone while on the toilet.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. Would you eat food off of the ground?

    NBC
    Yes, five second rule.
    No, never in a million years.
    If there's nothing stuck to it, it's fair game.
    Only if it dropped on a dry surface.
    Food is food. I'd eat it.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
1. Would you eat food off of the ground?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, five second rule.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, never in a million years.
  3.  
    vote votes
    If there's nothing stuck to it, it's fair game.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Only if it dropped on a dry surface.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Food is food. I'd eat it.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 2. Would you rewear dirty laundry?

    seb_ra / Getty Images
    Only when I really need to.
    I only rewear jeans or bras.
    As long as the clothes doesn't smell.
    Never in a million years.
    All the time.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
2. Would you rewear dirty laundry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Only when I really need to.
  2.  
    vote votes
    I only rewear jeans or bras.
  3.  
    vote votes
    As long as the clothes doesn't smell.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Never in a million years.
  5.  
    vote votes
    All the time.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 3. Do you let other people drink out of your water bottles?

    herreid / Getty Images
    Absolutely, all the time.
    No, not in a million years.
    Sometimes, but I'm choosy about the people.
    Sometimes, but I wash it immediately afterward.
    Only if I'm going to throw it away when they're done.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
3. Do you let other people drink out of your water bottles?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Absolutely, all the time.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, not in a million years.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, but I'm choosy about the people.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, but I wash it immediately afterward.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Only if I'm going to throw it away when they're done.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 4. Do you ever put your bare butt on the seat of public restrooms?

    Cartoon Network / imgur.com
    Yes, I just get it over with.
    Sometimes, it depends on what the bathroom looks like.
    No, I always use a toilet seat liner. (If there aren't any I make one with toilet paper).
    No, I always squat.
    I actually refuse to use public restrooms.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
4. Do you ever put your bare butt on the seat of public restrooms?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I just get it over with.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, it depends on what the bathroom looks like.
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I always use a toilet seat liner. (If there aren't any I make one with toilet paper).
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I always squat.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I actually refuse to use public restrooms.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 5. Do you always wash your hands with soap?

    lostinbids / Getty Images
    Yes, every single time.
    Sometimes. Every now and then I'll forget.
    Sometimes, if the soap smells good.
    No, I just don't think about it.
    I don't trust soap. I carry Purell at all times.
    Um, I don't wash my hands.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
5. Do you always wash your hands with soap?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, every single time.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes. Every now and then I'll forget.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, if the soap smells good.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I just don't think about it.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I don't trust soap. I carry Purell at all times.
  6.  
    vote votes
    Um, I don't wash my hands.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 6. How do you feel about swimming in public pools and jacuzzis?

    Yulia-Images / Getty Images
    I'd probably swim in them without hesitation.
    It wouldn't bother me if they have strict showering rules THAT ARE ACTUALLY ENFORCED.
    It depends on how clean the pool/jacuzzi looks.
    It depends on how many people are in the pool/jacuzzi.
    I would never swim in one. They are cesspools for germs and bacteria.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
6. How do you feel about swimming in public pools and jacuzzis?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I'd probably swim in them without hesitation.
  2.  
    vote votes
    It wouldn't bother me if they have strict showering rules THAT ARE ACTUALLY ENFORCED.
  3.  
    vote votes
    It depends on how clean the pool/jacuzzi looks.
  4.  
    vote votes
    It depends on how many people are in the pool/jacuzzi.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I would never swim in one. They are cesspools for germs and bacteria.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 7. Do you take your cellphone to the bathroom with you and use it on the toilet?

    Sadeugra / Getty Images
    Yes, pretty much every single time.
    Yes, but I always sanitize it afterward.
    Yeah, every now and then.
    Nah, I think that's disgusting.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
7. Do you take your cellphone to the bathroom with you and use it on the toilet?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, pretty much every single time.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but I always sanitize it afterward.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, every now and then.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nah, I think that's disgusting.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 8. How often do you clean your earbuds?

    Olegk1986 / Getty Images
    Every. single. day.
    Once a week.
    A few times per week.
    A few times per month.
    A few times per year.
    Once a year, maybe.
    I've never cleaned my earbuds.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
8. How often do you clean your earbuds?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Every. single. day.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Once a week.
  3.  
    vote votes
    A few times per week.
  4.  
    vote votes
    A few times per month.
  5.  
    vote votes
    A few times per year.
  6.  
    vote votes
    Once a year, maybe.
  7.  
    vote votes
    I've never cleaned my earbuds.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 9. Do you use the same kitchen towel to dry your hands that you use to dry dishes?

    Hallgerd / Getty Images
    Absolutely. I don't designate different towels for different purposes.
    Sometimes, by accident. But then I'll throw that one in the wash and take out another.
    Sometimes, if it's the only one within arm's reach.
    Nope, never. I always have different towels for drying hands and drying dishes.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
9. Do you use the same kitchen towel to dry your hands that you use to dry dishes?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Absolutely. I don't designate different towels for different purposes.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, by accident. But then I'll throw that one in the wash and take out another.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, if it's the only one within arm's reach.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nope, never. I always have different towels for drying hands and drying dishes.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 10. Do you rinse your produce before eating it?

    AfricaImages / Getty Images
    Duh, always.
    Nope, I don't bother with that.
    Only if I'm eating the produce raw.
    Only if the produce looks a little dirty.
    I actually use a veggie wash or a vinegar solution for extra cleansing.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
10. Do you rinse your produce before eating it?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Duh, always.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Nope, I don't bother with that.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Only if I'm eating the produce raw.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Only if the produce looks a little dirty.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I actually use a veggie wash or a vinegar solution for extra cleansing.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 11. Do you always wash your hands before you eat?

    Izusek / Getty Images
    Yes, I won't eat until I've washed them.
    Sometimes. If I remember to.
    Sometimes, if I'm going to be eating something where I'm using my fingers.
    Nope, I don't ever really think about it.
    I literally don't wash my hands.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
11. Do you always wash your hands before you eat?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I won't eat until I've washed them.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes. If I remember to.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, if I'm going to be eating something where I'm using my fingers.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nope, I don't ever really think about it.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I literally don't wash my hands.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 12. Would you ever share utensils with someone?

    zetah / Getty Images
    Yes, that doesn't bother me.
    Maybe. It'd depend on the person.
    Maybe. But I'd wipe it off immediately after.
    No, that would definitely bother me.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
12. Would you ever share utensils with someone?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, that doesn't bother me.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Maybe. It'd depend on the person.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Maybe. But I'd wipe it off immediately after.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, that would definitely bother me.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 13. What do you do when you handle raw meat?

    AlexeyBorodin / Getty Images
    Immediately wash my hands after every contact, don't let any other foods come into contact with it, and scrub the kitchen afterward.
    Simply wash my hands when I'm done cooking and wipe down the counters.
    I just cook how I normally would. It doesn't bother me.
    I can't stand raw meat. So I don't cook it, or I make someone else do it.
    Huh good question, never thought about it.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
13. What do you do when you handle raw meat?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Immediately wash my hands after every contact, don't let any other foods come into contact with it, and scrub the kitchen afterward.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Simply wash my hands when I'm done cooking and wipe down the counters.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I just cook how I normally would. It doesn't bother me.
  4.  
    vote votes
    I can't stand raw meat. So I don't cook it, or I make someone else do it.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Huh good question, never thought about it.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 14. How often do you clean your bed sheets and pillowcases?

    William_Potter / Getty Images
    Once a month.
    A few times a month.
    Every other month.
    Once or twice a year.
    When they start to smell.
    Only when I get a stain or something crusted on them.
    Um, I don't wash those.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
14. How often do you clean your bed sheets and pillowcases?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Once a month.
  2.  
    vote votes
    A few times a month.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Every other month.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Once or twice a year.
  5.  
    vote votes
    When they start to smell.
  6.  
    vote votes
    Only when I get a stain or something crusted on them.
  7.  
    vote votes
    Um, I don't wash those.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 15. Do you bring your phone into bed with you?

    Toa55 / Getty Images
    Yep, I put my phone on the bed all the time.
    Sometimes, when I go to sleep.
    Sometimes, but I always clean it before I do.
    Nope, never. That's disgusting.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
15. Do you bring your phone into bed with you?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yep, I put my phone on the bed all the time.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, when I go to sleep.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, but I always clean it before I do.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Nope, never. That's disgusting.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 16. Do you touch the door handles in public restrooms?

    SasinParaksa / Getty Images
    Yes, I don't even think about it.
    Sometimes, but it depends on how clean the bathroom looks.
    No, I always use a paper towel when touching the door handle.
    I use the sleeve of my shirt, jacket, or sweater to touch the handle.
    I just wait for someone else to open the door, so I don't have to touch it.
    I don't really wash my hands.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
16. Do you touch the door handles in public restrooms?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I don't even think about it.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, but it depends on how clean the bathroom looks.
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I always use a paper towel when touching the door handle.
  4.  
    vote votes
    I use the sleeve of my shirt, jacket, or sweater to touch the handle.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I just wait for someone else to open the door, so I don't have to touch it.
  6.  
    vote votes
    I don't really wash my hands.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 17. Do you wipe down the equipment at the gym before using it?

    golubovy / Getty Images
    Yes, I wipe down all equipment before I decide to use it.
    Yes, but I only wipe down the machines before I use them.
    No, but I always take a shower directly afterwards.
    No, but I wipe down the equipment after I use it.
    Nah, I don't wipe down before or after.
    I don't use gym equipment. It's gross how many people use them.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
17. Do you wipe down the equipment at the gym before using it?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I wipe down all equipment before I decide to use it.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but I only wipe down the machines before I use them.
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, but I always take a shower directly afterwards.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, but I wipe down the equipment after I use it.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Nah, I don't wipe down before or after.
  6.  
    vote votes
    I don't use gym equipment. It's gross how many people use them.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 18. Do you wear your shoes in the house, and then walk around barefoot afterward?

    gpointstudio / Getty Images
    Yes, all the time.
    Yes, but I take them off when I go in the bedroom.
    Sometimes, if I forget to take my shoes off or I'm in a hurry.
    I never allow shoes to be worn in my house. That's gross.
    I change into specific slippers that are never worn outside the house.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
18. Do you wear your shoes in the house, and then walk around barefoot afterward?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all the time.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but I take them off when I go in the bedroom.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, if I forget to take my shoes off or I'm in a hurry.
  4.  
    vote votes
    I never allow shoes to be worn in my house. That's gross.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I change into specific slippers that are never worn outside the house.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. 19. Do you ever get into bed without showering?

    Yulia-Images / Getty Images
    Yes, all the time. I only take showers in the morning.
    Yes, but only if I didn't really do anything that day and I feel clean.
    Sometimes, it depends on how tired I am.
    No, I would never get into my bed without having showered first.

How Much Do Germs Gross You Out?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
19. Do you ever get into bed without showering?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all the time. I only take showers in the morning.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but only if I didn't really do anything that day and I feel clean.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, it depends on how tired I am.
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I would never get into my bed without having showered first.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss