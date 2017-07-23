187 Masturbation Tips You'll Wish You Read Sooner

Masturbation is wonderful (not to mention good for you) and there are so many ways to do it.
Because let's be real, everyone is different and has their own preferences, which means there's a lot of questions out there. You could be wondering: How the hell do I orgasm? How do I know if my habits are ~normal~? What kind of sex toy do I buy? And um, is there a safe way of doing things?
To help, we rounded up our top masturbation advice — both from experts and normal masturbation-loving people — so that you can make sure your body is getting the proper love and attention it deserves. Okay, get reading!