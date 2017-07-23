187 Masturbation Tips You'll Wish You Read Sooner

Like these very detailed practices:

"My favorite place to masturbate is in the shower with the shower head. I turn down the lights and start my shower hot so the bathroom is nice and steamy. I change my shower head setting so the flow is steadier and cooler. I keep that shower head on my clit. The pressure from it feels amazing and I can orgasm in less than five minutes. The best orgasms are the ones where I temporarily go blind and the shower head does just that."

—27/F/Straight

"I always take a super soft blanket and lay it down on my bed, usually folded a few times to make it thicker. Then I set up some porn on my laptop and just lay on my stomach with my dick against the blanket. Then I just move my hips back and forth or up and down so my dick would rub against the blanket until I orgasm! It kinda gives me the sensation of actual sex because I'm doing the movements with my body rather than using my hand."

—20/M/Gay

