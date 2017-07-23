Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Health

187 Masturbation Tips You'll Wish You Read Sooner

You'll be so glad you came. (Pun intended.)

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Masturbation is wonderful (not to mention good for you) and there are so many ways to do it.

Because let's be real, everyone is different and has their own preferences, which means there's a lot of questions out there. You could be wondering: How the hell do I orgasm? How do I know if my habits are ~normal~? What kind of sex toy do I buy? And um, is there a safe way of doing things?

To help, we rounded up our top masturbation advice — both from experts and normal masturbation-loving people — so that you can make sure your body is getting the proper love and attention it deserves. Okay, get reading!

1. For some fascinating insight into all the different ways people take care of business:

Like these very detailed practices:"My favorite place to masturbate is in the shower with the shower head. I turn down the lights and start my shower hot so the bathroom is nice and steamy. I change my shower head setting so the flow is steadier and cooler. I keep that shower head on my clit. The pressure from it feels amazing and I can orgasm in less than five minutes. The best orgasms are the ones where I temporarily go blind and the shower head does just that."—27/F/Straight"I always take a super soft blanket and lay it down on my bed, usually folded a few times to make it thicker. Then I set up some porn on my laptop and just lay on my stomach with my dick against the blanket. Then I just move my hips back and forth or up and down so my dick would rub against the blanket until I orgasm! It kinda gives me the sensation of actual sex because I'm doing the movements with my body rather than using my hand."—20/M/GayCheck out 40 People Share What They Actually Do When They Masturbate for more.
Alice Mongkongllite / Via buzzfeed.com

Like these very detailed practices:

"My favorite place to masturbate is in the shower with the shower head. I turn down the lights and start my shower hot so the bathroom is nice and steamy. I change my shower head setting so the flow is steadier and cooler. I keep that shower head on my clit. The pressure from it feels amazing and I can orgasm in less than five minutes. The best orgasms are the ones where I temporarily go blind and the shower head does just that."

—27/F/Straight

"I always take a super soft blanket and lay it down on my bed, usually folded a few times to make it thicker. Then I set up some porn on my laptop and just lay on my stomach with my dick against the blanket. Then I just move my hips back and forth or up and down so my dick would rub against the blanket until I orgasm! It kinda gives me the sensation of actual sex because I'm doing the movements with my body rather than using my hand."

—20/M/Gay

Check out 40 People Share What They Actually Do When They Masturbate for more.

2. For unconventional vaginal masturbation tips that could take your experience to the next level:

Like these very doable words:Replicate what's happening in whatever porn you're watching with your hands or toys."So if a woman is having sex, I'll time the thrusts of my vibe with the guy's, or if she's getting rimmed, I'll stroke my asshole."—Anonymous, 26/F/StraightIf clitoral stimulation is usually too intense for you, circle around it instead.—Anonymous, 26/F/BisexualCheck out 25 Masturbation Techniques You Just Might Want To Steal for more. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Like these very doable words:

Replicate what's happening in whatever porn you're watching with your hands or toys.

"So if a woman is having sex, I'll time the thrusts of my vibe with the guy's, or if she's getting rimmed, I'll stroke my asshole."

—Anonymous, 26/F/Straight

If clitoral stimulation is usually too intense for you, circle around it instead.

—Anonymous, 26/F/Bisexual

Check out 25 Masturbation Techniques You Just Might Want To Steal for more.

3. For stimulating tips on how to keep your penis pleased:

Like these genius penal tips (pun intended):Stimulate it ~sideways~ instead of up and down."Instead of gripping it and jerking like most guys, I lay my penis flat on my belly and rub it until I cum. Almost like rolling dough into a breadstick shape."—24/Male/GayTry edging, or getting close to orgasm several times without actually letting yourself come."Try not to come too quick. When you feel it start to pop, STOP. Wait until things have calmed back down then do the whole thing three or four more times."—27/MaleCheck out 23 Ways To Make Jerking Off Even Better for more.
Twitter: @miguuelmata

Like these genius penal tips (pun intended):

Stimulate it ~sideways~ instead of up and down.

"Instead of gripping it and jerking like most guys, I lay my penis flat on my belly and rub it until I cum. Almost like rolling dough into a breadstick shape."

—24/Male/Gay

Try edging, or getting close to orgasm several times without actually letting yourself come.

"Try not to come too quick. When you feel it start to pop, STOP. Wait until things have calmed back down then do the whole thing three or four more times."

—27/Male

Check out 23 Ways To Make Jerking Off Even Better for more.

4. For advice from experts on how to keep your vagina happy and healthy:

Like that you should be using condoms with your sex toys, that it could help to learn how to orgasm without using a toy, that masturbation could help you enjoy sex with others more, and that lube is never a bad idea. Check out 22 Things Your Vagina Wants You To Know About Masturbation for more. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LogoTV / Via logotv.tumblr.com

Like that you should be using condoms with your sex toys, that it could help to learn how to orgasm without using a toy, that masturbation could help you enjoy sex with others more, and that lube is never a bad idea.

Check out 22 Things Your Vagina Wants You To Know About Masturbation for more.

5. For some expert-given advice on how to reach the big "O":

Like that masturbation is the best way to figure out your sexual preferences, that if you're masturbating for the first time, you shouldn't put pressure on yourself to orgasm, and that there are specific, doable, methods for finding the G-spot.Check out 11 Tips For Having Way Better Orgasms for more. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via skeletalvanity.tumblr.com

Like that masturbation is the best way to figure out your sexual preferences, that if you're masturbating for the first time, you shouldn't put pressure on yourself to orgasm, and that there are specific, doable, methods for finding the G-spot.

Check out 11 Tips For Having Way Better Orgasms for more.

6. For informative tips that everyone who owns a sex toy or is curious about sex toys should know:

Like that you should be washing your toys after every use, that you don't want to submerge any battery-operated toys in water, that you want to make sure you're using the right lube, and that you should always use a condom with your porous toys.Check out 13 Incredibly Useful Tips Everyone With Sex Toys Should Know for more.
Alice Mongkongllite / Via buzzfeed.com

Like that you should be washing your toys after every use, that you don't want to submerge any battery-operated toys in water, that you want to make sure you're using the right lube, and that you should always use a condom with your porous toys.

Check out 13 Incredibly Useful Tips Everyone With Sex Toys Should Know for more.

7. For dispelling your idea of masturbation ~norms~ and learning how your preferences compare to others:

Learn more about people's masturbating habits like: How long do they usually masturbate for? Do they like to masturbate while having sex? Have they ever masturbated using food? Or how often do people use masturbation to boost their mood when their sad, sick, or stressed out?Check out Here's How Most People Masturbate for more. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com

Learn more about people's masturbating habits like: How long do they usually masturbate for? Do they like to masturbate while having sex? Have they ever masturbated using food? Or how often do people use masturbation to boost their mood when their sad, sick, or stressed out?

Check out Here's How Most People Masturbate for more.

8. For incredibly clever ways to show your clitoris a good time:

Like that you should vary your vibrator technique, try tapping instead, combine clitoral stimulation with vaginal penetration, or test out playing ~four corners~.Check out 21 Things Everyone With A Clitoris Should Do At Least Once for more. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
kotaku.com

Like that you should vary your vibrator technique, try tapping instead, combine clitoral stimulation with vaginal penetration, or test out playing ~four corners~.

Check out 21 Things Everyone With A Clitoris Should Do At Least Once for more.

9. For some ~nonconventional~ things people have used to keep things interesting:

Like these unusual but, I guess, effective choices:A Harry Potter wand"My Elder wand replica from the Harry Potter studios. There's now a small chip at the base of the wand." —AnonymousTickle Me Elmo"When I was young, I used to use a Tickle Me Elmo. It was my first experience with vibrations." —AnonymousCheck out 32 Unbelievable Confessions About Masturbation for more.
Warner Bros.

Like these unusual but, I guess, effective choices:

A Harry Potter wand

"My Elder wand replica from the Harry Potter studios. There's now a small chip at the base of the wand."

—Anonymous

Tickle Me Elmo

"When I was young, I used to use a Tickle Me Elmo. It was my first experience with vibrations."

—Anonymous

Check out 32 Unbelievable Confessions About Masturbation for more.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health