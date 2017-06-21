Sections

Health

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

On a scale from one to ~hellish~.

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. What age did you start going through puberty?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    ABC / tenor.com
    9 years old or younger
    10 - 12 years old
    13 - 15 years old
    16 - 18 years old
    19 - 21 years old
    Um, still haven't gone through puberty yet.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 2. How long did puberty last for you?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    20th Century Fox / reddit.com
    1 year or less
    2 years
    3 years
    4 years
    It still hasn't ended.
    I'm still waiting to go through puberty.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 3. How ~extra~ were you about everything?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Disney / wifflegif.com
    I always felt like everything was the end of the world and no one understood me.
    I was definitely moody every now and then.
    I just wanted nothing to do with people.
    I was happier and became more outgoing and talkative.
    I didn't notice a change in the way I felt or acted.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 4. Did you get intense sexually feelings or urges?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    reactiongifs.com
    Yes, all the time and it was very confusing.
    Yes, but I understood them so it wasn't weird.
    Sometimes, but it didn't affect my day-to-day life.
    Nope, never experienced that.
    I still have never really gotten sexually aroused.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 5. How did you mostly express those sexual feelings and urges?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    NBC / whatshouldwecallsinglelife.tumblr.com
    I masturbated.
    I starting having sex.
    I would just sneak and watch porn.
    I would read about it in books, magazines, or on the internet.
    I would never admit what I used to do, because it's embarrassing.
    I never felt sexual feelings or urges.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 6. What age did you start masturbating?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX / imgur.com
    10 years old or younger
    11 - 14 years old
    15 - 18 years old
    19 - 22 years old
    23 - 27 years old
    28 years old or older
    Still haven't masturbated, tbh.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 7. When did you start getting acne?

    Nickelodeon / tenor.com
    9 - 10 years old
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    15 - 16 years old
    17 - 18 years old
    I don't get acne.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 8. How bad was your acne?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    AwesomenessTV / giphy.com
    I had to go on prescription medication (or birth control) to treat it.
    I had to use special face washes and toners.
    I just had to make sure I washed my face every day.
    I only got an occasional spot every now and then.
    I only broke out when I got my period.
    I never really got acne.
    I STILL have really bad acne.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 9. Did you argue with your parents/guardians??

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Disney / celebquote.com
    Um, YES all the time. It felt like they just didn't get me anymore.
    We fought a little more, but nothing drastic.
    We fought more but I don't think it had anything to do with puberty.
    Nope, our interactions never changed.
    My relationship with them actually got better during puberty.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 10. What age did you first start actually finding other people attractive?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    SoulPancake / giphy.com
    8 years old or younger
    9 - 10 years old
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    15 - 16 years old
    17 years old or older
    I'm still not sexually attracted to people.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 11. At what age did you start growing pubic hair?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Disney
    10 years old or younger
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    15 - 16 years old
    17 - 18 years old
    19 - 20 years old
    21 years old or older
    Still haven't grown any.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 12. How early did you start shaving or grooming your body hair?

    FOX / pinterest.com
    10 or younger
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    15 - 16 years old
    17 - 18 years old
    19 years old or older
    I've never shaved or groomed.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 13. How early did you start shaving your facial hair?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    AMC
    10 years old or younger
    11 - 14 years old
    15 - 18 years old
    19 - 22 years old
    23 years old or older
    I've never shaved my facial hair.
    I literally can't grow facial hair.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 14. At what age did you start noticing your own B.O.?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Lifehacker / youtube.com
    8 years old or younger
    9 - 10 years old
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    15 - 16 years old
    17 years old or older
    I still don't smell.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 15. Did your body grow at an absurd rate in a short period of time?

    instagram.com
    Yes, and it was incredibly awkward and I had to constantly buy new clothes.
    Yes, I was taller than everyone else but that didn't last for long.
    No, I grew. But it wasn't that drastic.
    Nope. I'm the same size that I was when I was 11.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 16. At what age did you get your period?

    instagram.com
    10 years old or younger
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    14 - 15 years old
    16 - 17 years old
    18 years old or older
    Still haven't gotten it, tbh.
    This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 17. How bad were your period cramps?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    FOX
    So bad I had to go on medication for them.
    They would be bad every now and then.
    They're uncomfortable but nothing awful.
    I don't get period cramps.
    This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 18. What age did you start getting boobs?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    New Line Cinema
    10 years old or earlier
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    15 - 16 years old
    17 - 18 years old
    19 years old or older
    Still haven't gotten them.
    This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 19. How often did your voice crack?

    onsizzle.com
    Multiple times per day.
    At least once per day.
    Multiple times per week.
    Like once or twice throughout all of puberty.
    Only when I was trying to yell something or I was excited.
    My voice never cracked.

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 20. Did you ever get a boner in an uncomfortable situation?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    HBO / celebquote.com
    Yes, almost every day at school, work, practice, etc. and it was SO awkward.
    Yes, a few days per week.
    Yes, a few times per month.
    Yes, but it was always easy to hide, so it was never ~too~ embarrassing.
    Yes, but only a few times throughout all of puberty.
    Nope, never gotten one before.
    This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

  1. 21. When did you have your first wet dream?

    New Line Cinema
    10 years old or younger
    11 - 12 years old
    13 - 14 years old
    15 - 16 years old
    17 - 18 years old
    19 years old or older
    I've actually never had a wet dream.
    This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!

How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?

