-
1. What age did you start going through puberty?9 years old or younger10 - 12 years old13 - 15 years old16 - 18 years old19 - 21 years oldUm, still haven't gone through puberty yet.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
1. What age did you start going through puberty?
-
vote votes9 years old or younger
-
vote votes10 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 15 years old
-
vote votes16 - 18 years old
-
vote votes19 - 21 years old
-
vote votesUm, still haven't gone through puberty yet.
-
2. How long did puberty last for you?1 year or less2 years3 years4 yearsIt still hasn't ended.I'm still waiting to go through puberty.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
2. How long did puberty last for you?
-
vote votes1 year or less
-
vote votes2 years
-
vote votes3 years
-
vote votes4 years
-
vote votesIt still hasn't ended.
-
vote votesI'm still waiting to go through puberty.
-
3. How ~extra~ were you about everything?I always felt like everything was the end of the world and no one understood me.I was definitely moody every now and then.I just wanted nothing to do with people.I was happier and became more outgoing and talkative.I didn't notice a change in the way I felt or acted.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
3. How ~extra~ were you about everything?
-
vote votesI always felt like everything was the end of the world and no one understood me.
-
vote votesI was definitely moody every now and then.
-
vote votesI just wanted nothing to do with people.
-
vote votesI was happier and became more outgoing and talkative.
-
vote votesI didn't notice a change in the way I felt or acted.
-
4. Did you get intense sexually feelings or urges?Yes, all the time and it was very confusing.Yes, but I understood them so it wasn't weird.Sometimes, but it didn't affect my day-to-day life.Nope, never experienced that.I still have never really gotten sexually aroused.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
4. Did you get intense sexually feelings or urges?
-
vote votesYes, all the time and it was very confusing.
-
vote votesYes, but I understood them so it wasn't weird.
-
vote votesSometimes, but it didn't affect my day-to-day life.
-
vote votesNope, never experienced that.
-
vote votesI still have never really gotten sexually aroused.
-
5. How did you mostly express those sexual feelings and urges?I masturbated.I starting having sex.I would just sneak and watch porn.I would read about it in books, magazines, or on the internet.I would never admit what I used to do, because it's embarrassing.I never felt sexual feelings or urges.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
5. How did you mostly express those sexual feelings and urges?
-
vote votesI masturbated.
-
vote votesI starting having sex.
-
vote votesI would just sneak and watch porn.
-
vote votesI would read about it in books, magazines, or on the internet.
-
vote votesI would never admit what I used to do, because it's embarrassing.
-
vote votesI never felt sexual feelings or urges.
-
6. What age did you start masturbating?10 years old or younger11 - 14 years old15 - 18 years old19 - 22 years old23 - 27 years old28 years old or olderStill haven't masturbated, tbh.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
6. What age did you start masturbating?
-
vote votes10 years old or younger
-
vote votes11 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 18 years old
-
vote votes19 - 22 years old
-
vote votes23 - 27 years old
-
vote votes28 years old or older
-
vote votesStill haven't masturbated, tbh.
-
7. When did you start getting acne?9 - 10 years old11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old15 - 16 years old17 - 18 years oldI don't get acne.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
7. When did you start getting acne?
-
vote votes9 - 10 years old
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 16 years old
-
vote votes17 - 18 years old
-
vote votesI don't get acne.
-
8. How bad was your acne?I had to go on prescription medication (or birth control) to treat it.I had to use special face washes and toners.I just had to make sure I washed my face every day.I only got an occasional spot every now and then.I only broke out when I got my period.I never really got acne.I STILL have really bad acne.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
8. How bad was your acne?
-
vote votesI had to go on prescription medication (or birth control) to treat it.
-
vote votesI had to use special face washes and toners.
-
vote votesI just had to make sure I washed my face every day.
-
vote votesI only got an occasional spot every now and then.
-
vote votesI only broke out when I got my period.
-
vote votesI never really got acne.
-
vote votesI STILL have really bad acne.
-
9. Did you argue with your parents/guardians??Um, YES all the time. It felt like they just didn't get me anymore.We fought a little more, but nothing drastic.We fought more but I don't think it had anything to do with puberty.Nope, our interactions never changed.My relationship with them actually got better during puberty.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
9. Did you argue with your parents/guardians??
-
vote votesUm, YES all the time. It felt like they just didn't get me anymore.
-
vote votesWe fought a little more, but nothing drastic.
-
vote votesWe fought more but I don't think it had anything to do with puberty.
-
vote votesNope, our interactions never changed.
-
vote votesMy relationship with them actually got better during puberty.
-
10. What age did you first start actually finding other people attractive?8 years old or younger9 - 10 years old11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old15 - 16 years old17 years old or olderI'm still not sexually attracted to people.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
10. What age did you first start actually finding other people attractive?
-
vote votes8 years old or younger
-
vote votes9 - 10 years old
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 16 years old
-
vote votes17 years old or older
-
vote votesI'm still not sexually attracted to people.
-
11. At what age did you start growing pubic hair?10 years old or younger11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old15 - 16 years old17 - 18 years old19 - 20 years old21 years old or olderStill haven't grown any.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
11. At what age did you start growing pubic hair?
-
vote votes10 years old or younger
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 16 years old
-
vote votes17 - 18 years old
-
vote votes19 - 20 years old
-
vote votes21 years old or older
-
vote votesStill haven't grown any.
-
12. How early did you start shaving or grooming your body hair?10 or younger11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old15 - 16 years old17 - 18 years old19 years old or olderI've never shaved or groomed.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
12. How early did you start shaving or grooming your body hair?
-
vote votes10 or younger
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 16 years old
-
vote votes17 - 18 years old
-
vote votes19 years old or older
-
vote votesI've never shaved or groomed.
-
13. How early did you start shaving your facial hair?10 years old or younger11 - 14 years old15 - 18 years old19 - 22 years old23 years old or olderI've never shaved my facial hair.I literally can't grow facial hair.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
13. How early did you start shaving your facial hair?
-
vote votes10 years old or younger
-
vote votes11 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 18 years old
-
vote votes19 - 22 years old
-
vote votes23 years old or older
-
vote votesI've never shaved my facial hair.
-
vote votesI literally can't grow facial hair.
-
14. At what age did you start noticing your own B.O.?8 years old or younger9 - 10 years old11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old15 - 16 years old17 years old or olderI still don't smell.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
14. At what age did you start noticing your own B.O.?
-
vote votes8 years old or younger
-
vote votes9 - 10 years old
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 16 years old
-
vote votes17 years old or older
-
vote votesI still don't smell.
-
15. Did your body grow at an absurd rate in a short period of time?Yes, and it was incredibly awkward and I had to constantly buy new clothes.Yes, I was taller than everyone else but that didn't last for long.No, I grew. But it wasn't that drastic.Nope. I'm the same size that I was when I was 11.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
15. Did your body grow at an absurd rate in a short period of time?
-
vote votesYes, and it was incredibly awkward and I had to constantly buy new clothes.
-
vote votesYes, I was taller than everyone else but that didn't last for long.
-
vote votesNo, I grew. But it wasn't that drastic.
-
vote votesNope. I'm the same size that I was when I was 11.
-
16. At what age did you get your period?10 years old or younger11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old14 - 15 years old16 - 17 years old18 years old or olderStill haven't gotten it, tbh.This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
16. At what age did you get your period?
-
vote votes10 years old or younger
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes14 - 15 years old
-
vote votes16 - 17 years old
-
vote votes18 years old or older
-
vote votesStill haven't gotten it, tbh.
-
vote votesThis question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
-
17. How bad were your period cramps?So bad I had to go on medication for them.They would be bad every now and then.They're uncomfortable but nothing awful.I don't get period cramps.This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
17. How bad were your period cramps?
-
vote votesSo bad I had to go on medication for them.
-
vote votesThey would be bad every now and then.
-
vote votesThey're uncomfortable but nothing awful.
-
vote votesI don't get period cramps.
-
vote votesThis question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
-
18. What age did you start getting boobs?10 years old or earlier11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old15 - 16 years old17 - 18 years old19 years old or olderStill haven't gotten them.This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
18. What age did you start getting boobs?
-
vote votes10 years old or earlier
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 16 years old
-
vote votes17 - 18 years old
-
vote votes19 years old or older
-
vote votesStill haven't gotten them.
-
vote votesThis question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
-
19. How often did your voice crack?Multiple times per day.At least once per day.Multiple times per week.Like once or twice throughout all of puberty.Only when I was trying to yell something or I was excited.My voice never cracked.
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
19. How often did your voice crack?
-
vote votesMultiple times per day.
-
vote votesAt least once per day.
-
vote votesMultiple times per week.
-
vote votesLike once or twice throughout all of puberty.
-
vote votesOnly when I was trying to yell something or I was excited.
-
vote votesMy voice never cracked.
-
20. Did you ever get a boner in an uncomfortable situation?Yes, almost every day at school, work, practice, etc. and it was SO awkward.Yes, a few days per week.Yes, a few times per month.Yes, but it was always easy to hide, so it was never ~too~ embarrassing.Yes, but only a few times throughout all of puberty.Nope, never gotten one before.This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
20. Did you ever get a boner in an uncomfortable situation?
-
vote votesYes, almost every day at school, work, practice, etc. and it was SO awkward.
-
vote votesYes, a few days per week.
-
vote votesYes, a few times per month.
-
vote votesYes, but it was always easy to hide, so it was never ~too~ embarrassing.
-
vote votesYes, but only a few times throughout all of puberty.
-
vote votesNope, never gotten one before.
-
vote votesThis question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
-
21. When did you have your first wet dream?10 years old or younger11 - 12 years old13 - 14 years old15 - 16 years old17 - 18 years old19 years old or olderI've actually never had a wet dream.This question doesn’t apply to me. Next!
How Typical Were Your Puberty Experiences?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
21. When did you have your first wet dream?
-
vote votes10 years old or younger
-
vote votes11 - 12 years old
-
vote votes13 - 14 years old
-
vote votes15 - 16 years old
-
vote votes17 - 18 years old
-
vote votes19 years old or older
-
vote votesI've actually never had a wet dream.
-
vote votesThis question doesn’t apply to me. Next!