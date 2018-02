The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics are underway, and if you're anything like us, then you're probably glued to your TV intently watching all the incredible figure skating rockstars compete for gold. So for our own sake, and the sake of everyone who shares our love of the sport, we decided to get an inside look at all things skating. Thank you to the five skaters who gave us an inside look into what it's really like to compete at this level.