30 Things Sex Ed Didn’t Teach Us About Anal Sex

1. First of all, anal sex can be enjoyed by anyone. It’s definitely not for one specific sexuality or gender identity.

Lolostock / Getty Images

“People assume that those who try anal sex have to be gay, or that only men like to have anal, or that having anal is weird, shameful, and wrong because the butt is supposed to only be an ‘exit,’” Van Kirk tells BuzzFeed Health. “But that’s not true at all. Anyone can experiment with and enjoy anal. In fact, anal sex is the primary form of sex in some countries where birth control is not available to them.”

So definitely don’t shame yourself, your partners, or other people for wanting to try anal or enjoying it. “There’s actually very little fecal matter in that area of the rectum and the cleanup is similar to vaginal sex,” she says. “The problem is a lot of people have bad experiences when they’ve tried anal play, because they don’t know what they’re doing, so that turns them off from it. Lots of people will be surprised at how much they enjoy it if they just did it right.”

That area of your butt has a lot of nerve endings, says Van Kirk, which is why it can be pleasurable for anyone, regardless of whether or not they have a prostate — which we’ll get into later.