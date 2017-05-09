Sections

7 Rather Awkward Moments From Theresa And Philip May's "One Show" Interview

Alex Jones: “Now one European institution I’m sure the May’s are firmly behind is Eurovision. Now we’re not leaving that behind are we?” Theresa May: "No."

Scott Bryan
1. Theresa May and her husband Philip were on The One Show this evening and the first thing they were asked was this.

BBC

2. To give them some credit, there was some political discussion. It was then followed by this rather hard-hitting question about the Eurovision Song Contest.

BBC

Viewers then saw Mel Giedroyc make this face.

BBC

3. Then, just before introducing a feature on Banksy, Matt Baker asked May this related question.

BBC
4. May was asked about her childhood. She said "stable" twice in quick succession.

5. There was also this rather probing question.

BBC

6. After that feature, they asked May whether she likes media talk about her shoes, whilst the BBC did a close-up of her shoes.

"I like buying nice shoes, so that gives me a reason for buying some more."

She also had a story about her shoes 🤔🤔🤔.

7. After talking about Theresa's love for shoes, they then asked Philip about whether he has a "shoe equivalent".

Great.
BBC

Great.

They then ended the interview and chatted to our hopeful at Eurovision this year, who revealed that she was not wearing any shoes.

BBC

Still, it wasn't as awkward as when David Cameron was on the show and Matt Baker asked this.

Oh, One Show. You will always be weird.

BBC / The One Show

