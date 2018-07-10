George Clooney Has Been Injured In A Motorcycle Accident

George Clooney was injured in a motorcycle accident while filming in Sardinia, Italy, according to the AP and local media reports.
He was reportedly treated and then released from a local hospital.
Italian newspaper La Nuova Sardegna reported that Clooney had been travelling to a set of a film on his scooter when he collided with a car. He was then taken to John Paul II hospital in Olbia.
Local reports said his injuries were not believed to be serious.
UPDATE
A representative for George Clooney told BuzzFeed News: "George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at his home and will be fine."
