George Clooney Has Been Injured In A Motorcycle Accident

George Clooney was injured in a motorcycle accident while filming in Sardinia, Italy, according to the AP and local media reports.

He was reportedly treated and then released from a local hospital.

Italian newspaper La Nuova Sardegna reported that Clooney had been travelling to a set of a film on his scooter when he collided with a car. He was then taken to John Paul II hospital in Olbia.