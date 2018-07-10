 back to top
George Clooney Has Been Injured In A Motorcycle Accident

The actor has been released from hospital after an accident whilst on his motorbike, according the AP and local reports. Update: A representative for Clooney told BuzzFeed News that Clooney is recovering at home and "will be fine."

Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

George Clooney was injured in a motorcycle accident while filming in Sardinia, Italy, according to the AP and local media reports.

He was reportedly treated and then released from a local hospital.

Italian newspaper La Nuova Sardegna reported that Clooney had been travelling to a set of a film on his scooter when he collided with a car. He was then taken to John Paul II hospital in Olbia.

Local reports said his injuries were not believed to be serious.

Alexander Smith @AlexanderSmith

George Clooney's scooter collided with a car or a pick-up truck in Sardinia this morning. He was taken to Hospital Saint John Paul II in Olbia but wasn't seriously injured and has already been discharged, hospital worker tells @Lavanga.

UPDATE

A representative for George Clooney told BuzzFeed News: "George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at his home and will be fine."

