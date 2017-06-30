These People Are The Confirmed Victims Of The Grenfell Fire Tragedy

The painstaking process of formally identifying those who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy has begun. These are the people who are confirmed to have died.

At least 80 people are thought to have lost their lives after an "unprecedented" fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in west London, with many people missing and presumed dead.



Officials have warned it will take at least until the end of the year for a final figure to emerge – and even longer for all those who died to be formally identified, as authorities begin the painstaking task of formal identification.



So far only 18 bodies have been identified, but not all names have been released.



Investigators fear that no one living in 23 out of the 106 flats in the block survived, raising the possibility that entire families perished together.



These are the people who have so far been confirmed by officials to have died.

Isaac Paulos lived on the 18th floor with his family and reportedly slipped from his neighbour's grasp while escaping from the burning tower block, wearing a wet towel on his head for protection.



An inquest into his death heard that he was found on the 13th floor and had died of inhalation of fire fumes. Isaac had become separated from his family and neighbours in the dense smoke.



Hs 38-year-old mother Ganet Shawo, his brother Lucas, 3, and his father survived the tragedy and have been living in temporary hotel accommodation.



In a statement, his family said: "Our beloved son was taken from us when he was only five years old. We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy.



"He was such a good boy who was loved by his friends and family. We will miss him forever, but we know God is looking after him now and that he is safe in heaven."

Khadija Saye, an artist whose photography was being exhibited in Venice when she died, was a friend of Labour MP David Lammy and his wife. He paid tribute to a "beautiful soul".



She lived on the 20th floor with her 54-year-old mother Mary Mendy, who also died in the blaze. The preliminary cause of Saye's death was inhalation of fire fumes and burns and she was found on the ninth floor.



Her mother, who was also known as Sissy Mendy, died of smoke inhalation and was found on the 13th floor of the tower block, the inquest heard.



In a family statement Mendy's sister Betty Jackson said: "Words can never describe the pain of losing you.



"Your heart was pure, your soul was one of a kind. You will be missed for a life time. You will remain forever in our hearts. you and your beautiful daughter Khadija Saye."

Mo Tuccu, who was reported missing with his wife and his 3-year-old daughter, died in the fire.



His body was recovered outside of the tower block, near a leisure centre, and his provisional cause of death was inhalation of fire fumes, the coroner said. He was reportedly visiting family or friends with his wife and child to break Ramadan fast when the fire tore through the tower block. He had worked as a security guard at a PR consultancy for 10 years.

Saber Neda, also known as Mohamed Amied Neda, died of multiple injuries consistent with a fall, the coroner said. He had been trying to help neighbours escape, The Telegraph reported.



His wife Folora, 55, and son Farhad, 24, are understood to have been treated in hospital after they escaped when Farhad carried his mother down 24 flights of stairs.



The family lived on the 23rd floor and are reportedly originally from Afghanistan.



Members of public have raised over £50,000 through a crowdfunding site to help Neda's family rebuild their lives after the tragedy.



Baby Leena was "found in her mother’s arms" on the stairwell between the 19th and 20th floors of the flat, the coroner said.



Her two sisters, 8-year-old Malak and 6-year-old Tamzin, were rescued from the blaze and taken to hospital. Malak later died of her injuries and only Tamzin survived the blaze.



Their mother Farah Hamdan and their father Omar Belkadi also died in the fire.





Al Haj Ali was studying civil engineering at the University of West London and dreamed of returning to Syria to rebuild it, his friend told BuzzFeed News.



He fled Syria in 2014 as a refugee with his brother Omar, who escaped the blaze in thick smoke. Omar described how was unable to see even his hands in front of him as he was ushered out of the tower.



"I looked behind me and I didn't see my brother," he told the BBC in an emotional interview. When he phoned Mohammed, he discovered he was still in the flat. Mohammed said, "Why did you leave me?"



Omar pleaded with firefighters to rescue his brother, who told him on the phone that he was dying and could not breathe.

Man who escaped London Fire breaks down talking about how his brother is its first confirmed victim #GrenfellTower… https://t.co/vUXSeAxJAT

The coroner said his body was found outside the tower block with multiple injuries consistent with a fall from a height.



Many people paid tribute to Al Haj Ali and said he was "absolutely a great and passionate individual".



Tony Disson, 65, died at Grenfell tower after becoming trapped in his bathroom on the 10th floor. He phoned his sons in the early hours of the morning, it is reported. In a statement, his family paid tribute to the "fanatic" Fulham football club and boxing fan as a "real family man". "His boys were his life," they said. "He was a loving husband, and a one in a million dad. Tony was the heart and soul of our family, of whom he was extremely proud. He leaves behind four sons, five grandchildren with a sixth due in September, and three great grandchildren; losing him has left a void that can never be filled."



They added that he was "the most generous person you could ever meet".

"He was the best dad a son could ever have," his son Alfie said. "I couldn’t have been prouder to call him my dad. We love and miss him so much. He had a good life so to lose him in such a tragic way has made the loss hard to bear. We as a family are simply heartbroken."

Moroccan Khadija Khalloufi died of smoke inhalation, after reportedly becoming separated from her husband, Sabah Abdullah, while they were escaping the fire.



Abdullah, her 72-year-old husband, who is a retired lecturer, flew her body back to Morocco for burial to "fulfil the wish of my late wife".



He told the Daily Mail in an interview: "We had a 30-year marriage. She was my other half, she was my partner. She was everything."

Twenty-two-year-old Husna Begum, who worked in Carphone Warehouse and was due to be married, died during the blaze along with a relative believed to be her mother, 64-year-old Rabeya.



Three members of her British-Bangladeshi family, her 82-year-old father Kamru Miah and two brothers, Hanif, 26, and Hamid, 29, are still missing.



The Times reported that Husna died after she and her brothers refused to abandon their elderly parents, giving up their chance to escape. "They lived together and they died together," a relative told the newspaper. Abufars Ibrahim, 39. Ibrahim was also formally identified by police as one of the victims of the tragedy, having died of multiple injuries. He is believed to have been in a 23rd-floor flat with Fathaya Alsanousi, his 72-year-old mother, and Esra Ibrahim, his 35-year-old sister, who remain missing. Abdeslam Sebbar, 77. The body of Abdeslam Sebbar, 77, was found, police have said. These People Are Still Missing After The Grenfell Tower Blaze

Sara Spary is a consumer business correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Sara Spary at sara.spary@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.