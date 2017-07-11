Businesses that use temporary contracts or agency staff – such as Sports Direct and Asos – should be "transparent" and publish details about their "model of employment", Matthew Taylor has said.



Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Taylor, who today published a major review for the government into the modern world of work, urged government to take steps to make big businesses publish how many agency workers are used in their supply chain.



He said businesses should also make public the number of people on agency and zero-hours contracts who request to move to fixed hours or permanent direct employment.

These figures, he told BuzzFeed News, should be the responsibility of overarching brands, rather than suppliers subcontracted to manage labour supply for a certain business.



"Transparency should lie with the ultimate user," Taylor told BuzzFeed News.

A recommendation made in the review states that agency workers should be given the right to request a move to a full-time contract after twelve months, and that businesses must "consider the request in a reasonable manner".

Agency work is used widely across different industries including retail, manufacturing, and agriculture – but it can be insecure for workers, while the lack of regular income can make loans and mortgages difficult to secure. Agency work does not typically guarantee hours, or protection against unfair dismissal.



Taylor said many businesses – for example an ice cream factory – that have huge peaks in demand, have "a good and strong reason for using agency workers," and the report sets out that it does not want to stop companies using them. But the review also urges government to "address situations in which companies use agency workers over a longer period of time as a substitute for effective workforce management".



Agency work, while flexible, can lead to concerns regarding "not knowing whether work will be terminated and having no security of income," the review states.

A three-month BuzzFeed News investigation last year into working conditions at Asos's Barnsley warehouse uncovered allegations of agency workers having shifts cancelled at short notice, and, in one instance, an assignment being ended after a panic attack. Asos disputed the allegations.



"I think there are strengths to agency working but the point about transparency is that large companies should take responsibility for what happens in their labour supply chain, and if you have a good and strong reason for using agency workers then that's fine," Taylor told BuzzFeed News.