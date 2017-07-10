Flexibility Of Gig Economy Jobs On Apps Such As Uber Should Be "Protected", Says Government Review Of Worker Rights

The flexibility of gig economy jobs should be "protected" but worker rights should be enhanced, a review of employment practices commissioned by government has recommended.



The Taylor review, commissioned by the prime minister Theresa May in October and conducted by Matthew Taylor, CEO of the Royal Society of Arts and a former advisor to Tony Blair, will be revealed in full on Tuesday.



The report recommends seven "principles" for government to ensure that there is "good work for all" including that "plentiful work can and should go together."



Taylor called on the government to "adopt the ambition that all work should be fair and decent with scope for fulfilment and development."



“Bad work – insecure, exploitative, controlling – is bad for health and wellbeing, something that generates cost for vulnerable individuals but also for wider society," he said. "Improving the quality of work should be an important part of our productivity strategy."



Introducing the review, May said that government would "act to ensure that the interests of employees on traditional contracts, the self-employed and those people working in the gig economy are all properly protected."



She added: "Our task, informed by the work of Mathew and his team, is to make sure that the high standards of our best employers become the benchmark against which all employers are judged."



Full details of the recommendations are expected to be expanded upon in the full report later on Tuesday, but The Trades Union Congress has already hit out at the report as "not the game-changer needed to end insecurity and exploitation at work".

Frances O'Grady, the TUC general secretary, who was hoping for tough new measures to crack down on insecure work said workers need "changes", not "warm words."



Much of the discussion around working has focussed on the proliferation of gig economy jobs in recent years, where workers are defined as contractors of the business rather than as employees. Several court cases have been brought against companies, including Uber, Deliveroo, and CitySprint, by workers who argue they have been wrongly classified.



There are three main definitions under law. "Employees" are afforded the most rights, such as a pension, maternity pay, sick pay, and the minimum wage; "workers" are afforded some rights, such as the minimum wage and holiday pay, and the "self-employed" are not covered by employment law in most cases because they are their own boss.

Unions accuse some companies of benefitting from "bogus" self employment by reducing their obligations to those who work from them. The MP Frank Field has also accused gig economy workers of free riding on the welfare state by not offering benefits such as a company pension.



But businesses, including Uber and Deliveroo, insist the flexible work they offer is highly valued by those who work for them. The founder of Deliveroo, William Shu, told BuzzFeed News in April that he would like to offer workers more rights, if it didn't mean changing their employment status.



The Matthew Taylor review states that "platform based working" offers "welcome opportunities for genuine two way flexibility" and that that should be "protected".



He recommends that there should be, however, clarity from government "about how to distinguish workers from those who are legitimately self-employed" and a new status of worker - called "dependent contractor."



Individuals should also be offered "additional protections" and firms given "stronger incentives" to treat workers more "fairly", he has recommended - but that should be delivered through "corporate governance" rather than "regulation."

Taylor told BuzzFeed News last month he found that more than two-thirds of people working in gig economy jobs highly valued the flexibility and were happy. It was important to preserve that, he said.