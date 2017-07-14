A Deliveroo Driver Was Attacked With Acid In London Last Night As He Was Delivering A Takeaway

A Deliveroo driver who was delivering food to a customer was one of five people in north London attacked with acid on Thursday, the company has confirmed to BuzzFeed News.



The company told BuzzFeed News it was "in touch with the rider and will be providing him with support" after the attack.



A teenager has been arrested in connection with the attacks, which all happened within 90 minutes in Hackney, Stoke Newington, and Islington and police are treating as connected.

The 16-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He remains in custody at an east London police station.



"These are truly shocking attacks and we are working with the authorities to help bring the perpetrators to justice," a Deliveroo spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.



He said Deliveroo had been working with the Metropolitan Police "for a number of months" to address "these issues", he added, and had held a number of meetings with groups of riders recently "to better understand and deal with their safety concerns."



"We have been in touch with all riders who were working in these areas at the time of last night’s attacks to check whether they were a victim of these horrific crimes and to gather further information that might help the police with their enquiries," he added.



In a separate incident, BuzzFeed News has established that a another driver was attacked when would-be thieves unsuccessfully attempted to steal his moped on Thursday.



It is understood the driver was not attacked with acid and has since returned to work. Deliveroo confirmed it was offering "support" to the driver. It is not known whether the incident was related to the acid attacks.



"We are working urgently with the police to establish the full details of last nights’ attacks but we are not yet in a position to confirm any details," a spokesperson added.