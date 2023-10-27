14.

"Paying compliments to random people I don't know. I had a woman compliment me in the city once. I LOVE pink. My pink hair was beautifully curled, I was wearing a pink dress, and my makeup was beautiful. She shouted to me, 'Yesssss girl!' More recently, another woman walked past me and leant in a little and said, 'Hey, Barbie!' kept walking but turned and winked. I thought about those all day, and I felt on top of the world. I now make it my mission to compliment at least one woman when I'm out. It can really change a day!"