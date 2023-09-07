Reddit user u/staysafest asked, "What are some disgusting habits people do but don’t realize?" and the comments came FLOODING in.
Here are the top-voted answers:
1. "The amount of times I’ve had to tell men to wash their hands before intimacy is unreal. It doesn’t count if they washed them hours ago and touched their phone, steering wheel, etc. between then. If you're gonna touch me, wash your damn hands."
2. "I’ve observed people touch food after immediately having handled cash, and it just grosses me out so much."
3. "When guys SCRATCH THEIR BALLS and then immediately start sniffing their fingers."
4. "NOT CLOSING THE TOILET LID BEFORE FLUSHING!!! I don't understand people who literally let the shit fly around the room. 🤮"
"How can I send this to my roommate without sending it to my roommate…? I’ve told her maybe 100 times to shut the lid, and she never does."
"Explain to her that if bacteria gets on her toothbrush, she’ll basically have mysterious diarrhea intermittently and never know why."
5. "I see people coughing into their hands all the time."
6. "Women who pee all over the toilet seat in a public bathroom and leave it like that for the next person to use it. It’s both disgusting and infuriating."
"THIS ONE. They do it because they think the toilet seat is gross and try to squat over it. You're the ones making it gross!!"
7. "Not wiping down your damn machine at the gym. And I don’t mean with the towel you’ve been sweating on!"
8. "When your teacher or coworker licks their fingers to pass out pieces of paper."
9. "Spitting on the ground. I don’t want to walk near it or breathe that stuff in. Keep your fluids to yourself, please."
11. "When people rest their bare-ass fucking feet on your airline seat's arm."
12. "It's disgusting when people invade my personal space, either by walking past me too closely, standing too close next to me, or behind me in line. I hate it when they're right next to me and then having the balls to stare at my face when they're, like, inches away from me."
13. "Touching their private parts, armpits, picking their nose, and then touching other people or handling food."
14. "Spraying perfume in hopes of covering up for sweat stank and not realizing they now instead smell like sweat mixed with perfume, which is arguably worse."
15. "Wearing outdoor shoes in the house! It's disgusting! I like walking around barefoot knowing I didn't track dog shit all over without realizing it. Why even bother cleaning your floors? Tracking in God knows what, mud, salt, dirt, sand."
17. "Not flossing. As soon as you stop doing it regularly, you realize how GROSS it is not to."
18. "I'm cursed with misophonia and have to work with neanderthals gargling their phlegm, chewing with their mouths open, or blowing snot rockets in the lunch room garbage cans."
And finally...
19. "Not washing their legs and just letting the water running down clean them. Soap doesn’t automatically get rid of bacteria. The whole reason we wash our hands is because the rubbing creates bubbles which pick up the bacteria, which then get rinsed away by the water. You gotta actually scrub your legs and feet!"
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.