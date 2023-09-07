4. "NOT CLOSING THE TOILET LID BEFORE FLUSHING!!! I don't understand people who literally let the shit fly around the room. 🤮"

—u/Lalala_mimimi



"How can I send this to my roommate without sending it to my roommate…? I’ve told her maybe 100 times to shut the lid, and she never does."

—u/Standard-Direction16



"Explain to her that if bacteria gets on her toothbrush, she’ll basically have mysterious diarrhea intermittently and never know why."

—u/Creativelyuncool