    Taylor Swift Wrote A Song About YOU That'll Be On Her New Album — Here's What It's Called

    Calling all Swifties!

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    Taylor Swift announced last Sunday at the Grammys that she's releasing a BRAND-NEW album. It's called The Tortured Poets Department, and it will be out April 19!

    Close-up of Taylor holding a Grammy onstage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

    I'm fully convinced this woman NEVER sleeps!

    But did you also know she wrote a song about YOU for this album? It's featuring a famous artist, and only we know the exact title. Take the quiz below to find out what Taylor truly thinks about you:

    Post your song in the comments below!

