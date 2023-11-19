1. "The ceiling of the Da Nang Airport in Vietnam. Here's the tiles of smoking section vs. the non-smoking section."
2. "A non-smoker's remote vs. a smoker's remote."
3. "Smoker vs. non-smoker window blinds."
4. "Cleaning a chandelier from a smoker’s home. I already cleaned the bottom part so you can see the difference."
5. "Two glasses from a smoker's house. I washed one of them."
6. "Friendly air filter replacement reminder. Here's what a smoker's air filter looks like after only one month."
7. "The same trees and same pots, except one has cigarette butts as mulch."
8. "I work in the service industry and wear a glove whenever I go on a smoke break to stop my hands from smelling."
9. "This poor outlet."
10. "My friend is a car detailer and wet-vacuumed the roof of a customer's car who was a smoker."
11. "My tenant would smoke inside. Here's what the top of her kitchen cabinets looked like when I took them down."
12. "This is what 10 years of heavy smoking did to my grandma’s carpet."
13. "The difference between a keyboard that was used for years and a brand new one."
14. "Cleaned the seat belts of my grandpa's car. Definitely worth it."
15. "A smoker's PC. The fan was originally white, and the whole thing is covered in dust and tar. It smells awful."
And finally...
16. "Here's what cigarette smoke does to a wall over time."
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.