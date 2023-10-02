It's A Crime To Do These 14 Things In Canada, And Honestly, I Was Not Expecting 90% Of These

We've all heard of a few strange laws here and there, but these particular Canadian rules are SO SPECIFIC, they feel fake to me. I could go on all day, but here's a roundup of a few of my faves:
1.
Province-wide, Alberta: It is illegal to own a pet rat.
2.
Nation-wide: It is illegal to pretend to practice witchcraft.
3.
Toronto, Ontario: It is against the law to swear in a public park.
4.
Province-wide, Ontario: If you don't pay your hotel bill, they can sell your horse.
5.
Edmonton, Alberta: It is illegal for you to let your cat meow or howl outdoors.
6.
Halifax, Nova Scotia: Taxi drivers are NOT allowed to wear T-shirts.
7.
Bathurst, New Brunswick: You are NOT allowed to trick or treat if you're over 16 years old.
8.
Fredericton, New Brunswick: It is against the law to wear a snake, or carry a pet lizard, in public.
9.
Province-wide, Alberta: It is against the law to paint a wooden ladder.
10.
Sudbury, Ontario: It is illegal to attach a siren to your bike.
11.
Oshawa, Ontario: It is against the law to climb a tree.
12.
Hay River, Northwest Territories: It is against the law to use a dog sled on a sidewalk.
13.
Nation-wide: It is illegal to waterski after sunset.
14.
Nation-wide: It is illegal to challenge someone to a duel and/or accept an invitation to a duel.
What's your favorite weird and wacky Canadian law? Comment below!