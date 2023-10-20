Skip To Content
British People Are Sharing "Totally Normal" Things That Are "Nonexistent" In America, And I'm Honestly Surprised At 90% Of These

Sarah Aspler
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Reddit user u/appalachian_hatachi asked, "What does Britain have that America doesn't have?" and it's fascinating. I honestly never thought about these facts, but they are SO true!

Here are the top-voted answers:

1. "When you enter a store in Britain and see an item's price posted on it, you know exactly how much it costs."

Prices on clothing
Victorhuang / Getty Images

u/Eptichio

2. "Christmas crackers and the little paper hats and bad jokes that go along with them."

A person sitting an elaborate table setting
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

u/mitten2787

3. "Using the word 'c*nt' as an endearing term."

&quot;Fucking _____&quot;
Bravo

u/Silly_Randy

"But for some reason a twat is just a twat. Twat is by far the best word to describe someone you strongly dislike. Like a wanker but an inept one at that."

u/Downtown_Weather9052

4. "Most salaried jobs in Britain give you 25 days of holiday, plus the extra eight (or more depending on royal shenanigans) bank holidays. So 33 days off a year."

A man on a beach chair
STARZ

u/snoee

5. "Actual football where you kick the ball with your foot, but I'll admit that some American football fans give footie fans a run for their money."

Closeup of Ted Lasso
Apple+

u/AVBforPrez

6. "Black currant. I love black currant jam and yoghurt so, so much."

Black currant on bread
Getty Images

u/LeskoLesko

7. "Inside voices."

A woman plugging her ears
CBC

u/BR41N_F4R7

"It's so true. I was once standing in the Morikami Japanese Garden in Boca Raton, Florida, when one New Yorker standing right next to another yelled 'gee, Harry, isn't it TRANQUIL??!!'"

u/jamawg

8. "NHS (National Health Service). My dad spent some time in A&E (accident and emergency) yesterday after a bad fall, and we won't be getting a bill."

A woman laying in a hospital bed with bandages on her nose
TLC

u/LuinAelin

"I lived in Scotland briefly and had to get my birth control renewed. I had the appointment with the GP, and he said, 'Okay, you can grab your prescription from the front desk.' I asked him if I paid there, and he said, 'Oh, love. No. It's a human right.'"

u/charteroftheforest

9. "Irn-Bru."

Cans or Irn-Bru
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

u/GoodTato

10. "Pubs. And a lot of them. I once saw a documentary about a US aircraft carrier meeting up with the new British aircraft carrier. In the US Navy, they are not allowed to drink on ship. Meanwhile, the British aircraft carrier has a pub. The poor look on those American sailor's faces!"

A man winking while raising his beer
Working Title Films

u/ciderlout

11. "Prawn cocktail crisps."

Prawn cocktail chips
Nosh Finder / YouTube / Via youtube.com

u/WhyDoYouCrySmeagol

12. "Clean and efficient public transportation. I know Londoners aren't always happy with the Underground, but as an American, it was the cleanest, safest, and most efficient rail system I have ever seen, especially for the scale of the operation. Of course, I'm from Boston so there is a very low bar with ours, but still."

Two women in the Underground
E!

u/doctor-rumack

13. "Paths and sidewalks everywhere. I don't understand living in a place where you can't walk down the street to the shops."

Aerial view of a park
Andy Andrews / Getty Images

u/dokidokipanic

14. "Maternity leave that doesn’t result in an 8-week-old at daycare."

A pregnant woman smiling
Bravo

u/thesevenleafclover

15. "Medieval castles that are not made out of plastic."

A castle with a garden
Acorn TV

u/mpchooligan

16. "As a sparky, aka an electrician, I’m proud to say we have the Type G plug. According to me, it's the best standardized plug anywhere in the world. British wiring standards in general. Boiling water in microwaves, you heathens."

A Type G plug
Johngollop / Getty Images

u/MrDundee666

17. "Proper Cadbury chocolate."

SpongeBob eating a chocolate bar
Nickelodeon

u/Jaybetav2

18. "Top quality comedy panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, Countdown, Would I Lie to You?, Taskmaster, and Big Fat Quiz. American comedians are just too competitive to do it proper (Whose Line Is It Anyway? is the closest)."

A British game show
BBC

u/mywerkaccount

19. "Clotted cream...it's so good."

Clotted cream on a dessert
Sumnersgraphicsinc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/jar0fair

20. "Philomena Cunk."

Philomena Cunk
BBC

u/Strikhedonia_1697

And finally...

21. "Tesco."

Tesco storefront
Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

u/thesevenleafclover

Now, it's your turn! What's something normal in Britain that Americans don't experience? Comment below!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.