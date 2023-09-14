Brides Are Revealing "How Their Mother-In-Laws Ruined Their Weddings" And It's Messier Than I Could've Ever Imagined

11.

"My mother was the MIL when it came to our wedding. She hated everything. The wedding venue, the food, the music, how long the wedding would be. I ended up just cutting her out of all the decision-making, including dress buying because I didn't trust that she had my best interests at heart. I honestly think she was trying to project her dream wedding (that she didn't get) onto me. She told my husband he was selfish and judgmental...after spending weeks being selfish and judgmental of every choice we made. On the day of my wedding, she was moping around making comments about my hair and makeup choices, not having any bridesmaids, letting people see me as I was getting dressed. My dad ended up pulling her aside and gave her a pep talk to the tune of, 'This is your only daughter. It is her day, not yours. Get over yourself and support her.' She behaved for the rest of the day."