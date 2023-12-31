14 Innocent People Who Were Brutally Disappointed By Food

I was enraged yesterday when I noticed I got five nuggets instead of six in my drive-thru order. But TBH, that looks like NOTHING compared to these mega-fails on the r/foodlottery subreddit:
1.
"I mean it’s not a big deal but like…it’s just sad 😔."
3.
"I opened a small chip bag and there was only 5.25 chips in there."
4.
"I've heard of a double yolk but never a no yolk."
5.
"We had an entire slice of pizza with no cheese."
6.
"I was eating a KitKat and I didn't get any wafer. It was only chocolate?"
8.
"THERES ONLY TWO GUMMIES?!"
9.
"Since when is there only one Starburst in these?!"
10.
"Bought a bag of these yesterday and they looked fine."
11.
"My chocolate bar is all powder."
13.
"One of my Maltesers didn't have chocolate on it."