14 Innocent People Who Were Brutally Disappointed By Food

"We had an entire slice of pizza with no cheese."

Sarah Aspler
by Sarah Aspler

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

I was enraged yesterday when I noticed I got five nuggets instead of six in my drive-thru order. But TBH, that looks like NOTHING compared to these mega-fails on the r/foodlottery subreddit:

1. "I mean it’s not a big deal but like…it’s just sad 😔."

one slice of bread doesn&#x27;t have any cheese when the others do
u/JazzHandzUwU / Via reddit.com

2. "Really avocado?"

most of the avodado is the seed
u/iworkout2eat / Via reddit.com

3. "I opened a small chip bag and there was only 5.25 chips in there."

mostly empty chip bag
PencilsAndSnails / Via reddit.com

4. "I've heard of a double yolk but never a no yolk."

hard boiled egg cut in half with no yolk inside
u/being-andrea / Via reddit.com

5. "We had an entire slice of pizza with no cheese."

portion of the frozen pizza with no cheese
u/femguy123 / Via reddit.com

6. "I was eating a KitKat and I didn't get any wafer. It was only chocolate?"

u/Sharky4in / Via reddit.com

7. "What the..."

opened box with only one raisin inside
u/Distinct-Fondant4561 / Via reddit.com

8. "THERES ONLY TWO GUMMIES?!"

__-Duck-__ / Via reddit.com

9. "Since when is there only one Starburst in these?!"

2-pack of starburts only has one
u/9am3r8u99 / Via reddit.com

10. "Bought a bag of these yesterday and they looked fine."

orange completely covered in mold
u/spectralglory / Via reddit.com

11. "My chocolate bar is all powder."

u/Strong_Oven_5233 / Via reddit.com

12. "Just one?"

one milk dud in the box
u/tucktuckbomb / Via reddit.com

13. "One of my Maltesers didn't have chocolate on it."

u/Admirable-Assist501 / Via reddit.com

And finally...

14. "This orange."

half of an orange is mostly the peel
u/gamble87 / Via reddit.com

