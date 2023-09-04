Non-English Speakers Are Sharing Their Favorite Idioms From Around The World, And I've Never Heard Of 100% Of These

8. "This one's in Spanish. It's 'mejor sola que mal acompañada' which means 'better alone than in bad company.' I live by this."

—u/No_Joke_9079



"Love that one! Also love 'dime con quién andas y te diré quién eres.' It means, 'Tell me who you hang out with, and I’ll tell you who you are.' A good reminder that you are defined by your company, so you should be careful with who you allow near you."

—u/SleepyxDormouse

"We have a saying in Hungarian that basically means the same thing, 'madarat a tolláról, embert barátjáról.' The translation would be something like 'you recognize or get to know a bird from its feather, (and) a person from their friend.'"

—u/Nbeuska