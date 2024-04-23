Here's What "Harry Potter" Characters Would Look Like As Pixar Characters And The Results Are Truly Magical

Hot Topic
I'm one of those Harry Potter fans who have rewatched all the movies, like, 100 times. But recently, I was wondering what the films might've looked like in Pixar style. With some help from AI, here are the magical results:
1. Harry Potter:
2. Ron Weasley:
3. Hermione Granger:
4. Albus Dumbledore:
5. Draco Malfoy:
6. Rubeus Hagrid:
7. Severus Snape:
8. Luna Lovegood:
9. Hedwig:
10. Dolores Umbridge:
11. Neville Longbottom:
12. Minerva McGonagall:
13. The Sorting Hat:
14. Fred and George Weasley:
15. Bellatrix Lestrange:
16. Cho Chang:
17. Lord Voldemort:
18. Dean Thomas:
And finally...
19. Dobby:
Which character was your favorite? Who should we do next? Comment below!
